05 Dec 2019

Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF): 2019 Second Round Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund Standard Allocation

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 22 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (225.09 KB)

Introduction

This document outlines the strategic objectives for the 2019 Second Round Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF) Standard Allocation1. The allocation strategy supports critical humanitarian response priorities and funding gaps that were agreed upon and presented in the ‘Prioritization’ section of the Mid-Year Review of the Humanitarian Response Plan (MYR-HRP) for the second half of 2019. The section provides strategic prioritization focusing on geographic locations, narrowed down based on severity of needs; its targets identifying the most vulnerable populations; and immediate and life-saving activities for response.

The Humanitarian Coordinator (HC) in consultation with the Advisory Board approved a $25 million allocation to support the nearly $230 million ‘high priority’ funding requirements identified in the MYR to address critical gaps in the non-food sector for the remainder of the year.
The Ethiopian Humanitarian Fund (EHF) second round allocation is based on $17.1 million available contribution and nearly $10 million commitments in the pipeline. Disbursement to partners will be made as per actual transfer/deposit of donor contributions.

The EHF allocated some $35 million in April 2019 responding to the needs of returnees and IDPs and other drought like situations in the country.

