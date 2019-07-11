11 Jul 2019

Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF): 2019 First Round Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund Standard Allocation

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (378.27 KB)

Introduction

This document outlines the strategic objectives for the 2019 First Round Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF) Standard Allocation. In accordance with operational modalities outlined in the EHF Operational Manual issued by the Humanitarian Coordinator (HC), a Standard Allocation1 is triggered following the launch of the Government / Partner Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) and its subsequent prioritization exercise (led by the Inter-Cluster Coordination Forum) that identifies acute relief needs and major gaps that require urgent response in the context of the HRP. The HC, in consultation with the Advisory Board determines the amount to be allocated through the allocation.

This allocation strategy supports critical humanitarian response priorities and funding gaps that were agreed upon and presented in the Humanitarian Response Plan for 2019. The ‘Ethiopia Immediate Humanitarian Funding Priorities’ was released following preparatory work at regional level (consultation with regional Disaster Risk Management Technical Working Group partners) and within sector-specific clusters (co-chaired by Government Line Ministries), Cluster Coordinators and key UN and NGO partners were convened by OCHA to consider response priorities and the most-critical funding gaps for the next six months in the context of the HDRP. The priorities have been reviewed and endorsed by the Humanitarian Coordinator, Ethiopia Humanitarian Country Team and the Commissioner of the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC). The Response Plan lays out prioritized multi-sector humanitarian needs in 2019 targeting 8.3 million people with emergency food and non-food assistance amounting to US$ 1.314 billion.

An allocation of $30 million was considered and approved by the HC to support the most critical funding gaps that are expected to emerge in the coming months of 2019. The current allocation is made possible with the generous financial support of EHF donors, which will support urgent needs in agriculture/livestock, education, ES/NFI, health, nutrition, protection and WaSH sectors. Key humanitarian issues include continuing issues of conflict-driven displacement crises; malnutrition and water shortages in identified hotspot priority areas; and disease outbreaks and protection concerns due to conflict.

The EHF allocation is based on $2.9 million carry over; paid contribution of US $ 5.2 million and a pledged contribution of $22.2 million in the pipeline. Disbursement to partners will be made as per actual transfer/deposit of donor contributions.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.