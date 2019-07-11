Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF): 2019 First Round Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund Standard Allocation

Introduction

This document outlines the strategic objectives for the 2019 First Round Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF) Standard Allocation. In accordance with operational modalities outlined in the EHF Operational Manual issued by the Humanitarian Coordinator (HC), a Standard Allocation1 is triggered following the launch of the Government / Partner Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) and its subsequent prioritization exercise (led by the Inter-Cluster Coordination Forum) that identifies acute relief needs and major gaps that require urgent response in the context of the HRP. The HC, in consultation with the Advisory Board determines the amount to be allocated through the allocation.

This allocation strategy supports critical humanitarian response priorities and funding gaps that were agreed upon and presented in the Humanitarian Response Plan for 2019. The ‘Ethiopia Immediate Humanitarian Funding Priorities’ was released following preparatory work at regional level (consultation with regional Disaster Risk Management Technical Working Group partners) and within sector-specific clusters (co-chaired by Government Line Ministries), Cluster Coordinators and key UN and NGO partners were convened by OCHA to consider response priorities and the most-critical funding gaps for the next six months in the context of the HDRP. The priorities have been reviewed and endorsed by the Humanitarian Coordinator, Ethiopia Humanitarian Country Team and the Commissioner of the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC). The Response Plan lays out prioritized multi-sector humanitarian needs in 2019 targeting 8.3 million people with emergency food and non-food assistance amounting to US$ 1.314 billion.

An allocation of $30 million was considered and approved by the HC to support the most critical funding gaps that are expected to emerge in the coming months of 2019. The current allocation is made possible with the generous financial support of EHF donors, which will support urgent needs in agriculture/livestock, education, ES/NFI, health, nutrition, protection and WaSH sectors. Key humanitarian issues include continuing issues of conflict-driven displacement crises; malnutrition and water shortages in identified hotspot priority areas; and disease outbreaks and protection concerns due to conflict.

The EHF allocation is based on $2.9 million carry over; paid contribution of US $ 5.2 million and a pledged contribution of $22.2 million in the pipeline. Disbursement to partners will be made as per actual transfer/deposit of donor contributions.