The Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF) in 2017 in Brief (as of 27 Apr 2018)

Background to the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund

Established in 2006, the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF) responds to disasters triggered by natural hazards, such as droughts, floods and outbreaks of diseases, as well as conflict-related crises. The EHF aims to support the timely disbursement of funds to the most critical humanitarian needs in the context of both the annual Humanitarian Requirements Document (HRD) and emerging unforeseen emergency needs.

Since its inception in 2006, the EHF has mobilized US$ 465.8 million and allocated $456.10 million to 742 projects through 59 partners, including United Nations (UN) agencies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

In 2016/2017, the EHF continued to play an important role as a timely and flexible financing mechanism, supporting the humanitarian community to achieve its goals by funding the most critical needs in response to the El Nino and the Indian Ocean Diapole driven droughts.

The EHF in 2017 allocated $94.2 million supporting 124 multi-sectoral projects in partnership with 32 organizations. Thus far the Fund received funding from eight donors namely Germany, Ireland, Republic of Korea, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and United States of America. USA is the highest contributor to the Fund followed by the United Kingdom.

Currently, the EHF is processing the 2018 first round standard allocation of $16.2 million for lifes-saving sectors of nutrition, WASH, health, agriculture, education and protection.

Objectives of the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund

The EHF enables the delivery of humanitarian assistance by specifically focusing on:

Ensuring more adequate, timely, flexible and effective humanitarian financing through the use of the pooled funding mechanism; Ensuring well prioritized use of resources, primarily in support of the needs and strategies outlined in the national HRD; Empowering the Humanitarian Coordinator to enhance coordination; Supporting coordination effforts through the cluster approach; Enhancing partnerships between UN and non-UN actors.

An effective tool to address needs

Donor contributions to the EHF are un-earmarked. The Humanitarian Coordinator (HC) allocates funding through a consultative process, based on identified humanitarian needs and priorities at the country level. Inclusiveness, flexibility, timeliness, efficiency, partnership, transparency and value for money are the principles which underpin the use of the EHF.

Allocation modalities

The EHF has two windows for allocating funds: (a) Standard Allocation and (b) Reserve Allocation. At the HC discretion and following on the HRD and inter-agency prioritization exercise, the Fund issues a Standard Allocation for collectively identified strategic needs. The cluster coordinators drive the prioritization exercise and the HC in consultation with the Advisory Board (AB) will determine the amount to be allocated through the Standard Allocation.The Reserve Allocation is open for proposals throughout the year, responding to humanitarian needs identified in the HRD and other emerging humanitarian needs.