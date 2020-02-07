Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund in Brief (as of December 2019)

Background to the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund

Since its establishment in 2006, the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF) responded to disasters triggered by natural hazards, such as droughts, floods and outbreaks of diseases, as well as conflict-related crises. The EHF aims to support the timely disbursement of funds to the most critical humanitarian needs in the context of the annual Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) and also unforeseen emergency needs.

Since 2006, the EHF has mobilized US$ 604 million and allocated some $600 million to 1,011 projects through 59 partners, including United Nations (UN) agencies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

In 2019, the EHF allocated $60 million supporting 127 projects in the Nutrition, WaSH, Health, Protection, Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items (ES/NFI), Agriculture, Common Services and Education clusters. Funding is received from twelve donors namely Canada, Czech Republic,

Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Korea, New Zealand, Sweden, United Kingdom and the United States.

Objectives of the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund

The EHF enables the delivery of humanitarian assistance by specifically focusing on:

Ensuring more adequate, timely, flexible and effective humanitarian financing through the use of the pooled funding mechanism, Ensuring well prioritized use of resources, primarily in support of the needs and strategies outlined in the national HRP, Empowering the Humanitarian Coordinator to enhance coordination, Supporting coordination efforts through the cluster approach, Enhancing partnerships between UN and non-UN actors.

An effective tool to address needs

Donor contributions to the EHF are un-earmarked. The Humanitarian Coordinator (HC) allocates funding through a consultative process, based on identified humanitarian needs and priorities at the country level. Inclusiveness, flexibility, timeliness, efficiency, partnership, transparency and value for money are the principles which underpin the use of the EHF.

Allocation modalities

The EHF has two windows for allocating funds: (a) Standard Allocation and (b) Reserve Allocation. At the HC’s discretion and following on the HRP and the inter-agency prioritization exercises, the Fund issues a Standard Allocation for collectively identified strategic needs. Cluster coordinators drive the prioritization exercise and the HC, in consultation with the Advisory Board (AB), will determine the amount to be allocated through the Standard Allocation.The Reserve Allocation is open for proposals throughout the year, responding to humanitarian needs identified in the HRP and other emerging humanitarian needs.