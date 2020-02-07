07 Feb 2020

Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund in Brief (as of December 2019)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.73 MB)

Background to the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund

Since its establishment in 2006, the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF) responded to disasters triggered by natural hazards, such as droughts, floods and outbreaks of diseases, as well as conflict-related crises. The EHF aims to support the timely disbursement of funds to the most critical humanitarian needs in the context of the annual Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) and also unforeseen emergency needs.

Since 2006, the EHF has mobilized US$ 604 million and allocated some $600 million to 1,011 projects through 59 partners, including United Nations (UN) agencies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

In 2019, the EHF allocated $60 million supporting 127 projects in the Nutrition, WaSH, Health, Protection, Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items (ES/NFI), Agriculture, Common Services and Education clusters. Funding is received from twelve donors namely Canada, Czech Republic,
Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Korea, New Zealand, Sweden, United Kingdom and the United States.

Objectives of the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund

The EHF enables the delivery of humanitarian assistance by specifically focusing on:

  1. Ensuring more adequate, timely, flexible and effective humanitarian financing through the use of the pooled funding mechanism,

  2. Ensuring well prioritized use of resources, primarily in support of the needs and strategies outlined in the national HRP,

  3. Empowering the Humanitarian Coordinator to enhance coordination,

  4. Supporting coordination efforts through the cluster approach,

  5. Enhancing partnerships between UN and non-UN actors.

An effective tool to address needs

Donor contributions to the EHF are un-earmarked. The Humanitarian Coordinator (HC) allocates funding through a consultative process, based on identified humanitarian needs and priorities at the country level. Inclusiveness, flexibility, timeliness, efficiency, partnership, transparency and value for money are the principles which underpin the use of the EHF.

Allocation modalities

The EHF has two windows for allocating funds: (a) Standard Allocation and (b) Reserve Allocation. At the HC’s discretion and following on the HRP and the inter-agency prioritization exercises, the Fund issues a Standard Allocation for collectively identified strategic needs. Cluster coordinators drive the prioritization exercise and the HC, in consultation with the Advisory Board (AB), will determine the amount to be allocated through the Standard Allocation.The Reserve Allocation is open for proposals throughout the year, responding to humanitarian needs identified in the HRP and other emerging humanitarian needs.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.