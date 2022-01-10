Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund: Allocation Strategy Paper - SA2

Allocation Details

This second standard allocation aims at strengthening responses to the emerging needs and the most critical funding requirements in conflict and drought affected areas in Benishangul Gumuz, Oromia and Somali regionsto complement previous allocations organized earlier in the year. It will provide cross-cutting thematic support to Gender, Accountability to Affected Population (AAP), and Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) initiatives to enhance the inclusion of these issues in the humanitarian programming cycle, particularly to EHF-funded projects. In addition, this allocation will place protection as the center of the response and place NGOs, especially national NGOs, as the focus of partnership. This allocation avails US$ 24.3 million to enable humanitarian partners providing timely assistance and support the continuity of essential life-saving interventions for most vulnerable population in the targeted locations.