Ethiopia: Humanitarian Dashboard (as of 31 August 2018)

The Humanitarian Dashboard is a monthly product which consolidates headlines based on the evolving context, humanitarian needs, response and outstanding priorities. Cluster sections include changes in sectoral needs and progress towards current priorities, which were reviewed and endorsed by the UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Ethiopia Humanitarian Country Team and the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) in August 2018.

Conflict displacement (as of mid-August 2018)

The IDP situation in West Guji (Oromia) and Gedeo (SNNP) remains fluid. As of 14 August, the number of IDPs stands at 694,327 persons in Gedeo zone and 189,010 persons in West Guji zone. The Government and partners have taken several measures to enhance response coordination and to boost response capacity at site level. Two Emergency Operation Centers (EOCs) were established in Dilla Town in Gedeo zone and in Bule Hora Town in West Guji zone. Federal and regional authorities are working on finding a lasting solution to the IDP crisis in Gedeo and West Guji zones.

About 141,410 people have been displaced in Somali region immediately after unrest started on 4 August 2018. The majority of the IDPs in Jigjiga city (35,450) are sheltering in and around churches. Other regions have also reported influx of new IDPs from Somali region following the conflict; IDPs have reportedly arrived in Babile (55,000), Chinaksen (23,000), Gursum (24,000) and Harar (280) in East Hararghe in Oromia region while 2,000 IDPs arrived in Mekelle Town in Tigray region. The Somali Region Disaster Prevention and Preparedness Bureau (DPPB) is leading the response, and partners are assessing the situation. An Emergency Operation Center (EOC) has been established in Jigjiga since 10 August 2018 to coordinate a scaled-up response for the rising IDPs needs.

Meteorological update (as of end August 2018)

Based on remote sensing data from ECMWF/FAO GIEWS, it can be seen that most of the southern part of the country received less than normal precipitation compared to the long term average.

According to FEWS NET, the belg harvest has begun, replenishing household stocks, except in portions of eastern Amhara and southern Tigray, where it is delayed. Despite a dry spell from mid-July to early August across large areas of Amhara and Oromia, kiremt rainfall is expected to support overall average meher production. With the harvest beginning in November, this is expected to improve food availability, ease staple food prices, and improve outcomes, particularly in portions of southern Tigray, northeastern Amhara, and eastern Oromia.

The ongoing karan/karma rains in northern pastoral areas, despite some parts that received below-average rainfall, are expected to improve pasture and water availability, leading to better livestock body conditions and productivity. While milk production is projected to improve, it will remain below average, due to poor conception rates.

NDRMC and humanitarian partners are currently analyzing results of the recent belg seasonal assessment process.

Hotspot woreda classification (as of July/August 2018)

Following the belg seasonal assessment process, the recent hotspot woreda analysis classified a total of 444 rural woredas as priority hotspots, out of a total of 760 rural woredas in the country (58 per cent). Compared to the January 2018 hotspot classification, the total number of priority woredas dropped (from 463). The number of highest priority (P1) woredas remained more or less the same at 215, although there has been a slight geographical shift due to the increased number of IDPs notably in West Guji and Gedeo zones warranting rise in P1. Moreover, the poor belg outlook reported in pocket highlands of northern Amhara and Southern and South Western Tigray suggest a deterioration in food security. With 85 priority 1 woredas, and the remaining 8 woredas priority 2, the nutrition and food security situation across Somali region remains critical and of high humanitarian concern. The outlook in Afar remains vulnerable with 23 of the 32 woredas reporting P1 status.

Conversely the relatively good belg/gu rains across the southern zones of Oromia (notably parts of Borena and Bale) and SNNP (South Omo) improved the food security outlook resulting in drop in P1 to P2 and P3 status.

The hotspot woreda classification is derived from expert judgment using six multi-sector indicators that are agreed upon at zonal, regional, federal levels. The hotspot matrix is often used as proxy for IPC.