Ethiopia: Humanitarian Dashboard (30 April 2018)

The Humanitarian Dashboard is a monthly product which consolidates headlines based on the evolving context, humanitarian needs, response and outstanding priorities. Cluster sections include changes in sectoral needs and progress towards current priorities, which were reviewed and endorsed by the UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Ethiopia Humanitarian Country Team and the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) in February 2018.

Situation Overview

Internally Displaced People1 (as of mid-April 2018)

The 10th round of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) identified a total of 1,613,436 persons displaced by climatic, conflict and other factors in 950 sites across the country. Sixty six per cent of these IDPs have been displaced by conflict or social tensions.

Meteorological update2 (as of 30 April 2018)

In April, there was good rainfall in most parts of the country ranging from light to heavy in its amount - except in the north western part of the country. The heaviest rainfall was recorded in highland areas of east and west Harerghe, Bale, West Arsi, Guji, East Shewa and most areas of SNNPR. When compared with the long-term average precipitation in the same season, the current rainfall was above normal in most areas of the country (the green shaded areas on the map), while the north western part of the country the rainfall was below normal. In April 2018, flood incidences were reported in Oromia (Arsi, Bale, Borena, East Hararge, East Showa, Guji and West Hararge zones), Somali (Afder, Dawa, Doolo, Fafan, Liben, Nogob, Shabelle and Sitti zones) and SNNP regions (Gamo Gofa and Sidama zones). Following the reports, the NDRMC-led, multi-sector National Flood Task Force was activated.