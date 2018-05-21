21 May 2018

Ethiopia: Humanitarian Dashboard (30 April 2018)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 15 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.24 MB)

The Humanitarian Dashboard is a monthly product which consolidates headlines based on the evolving context, humanitarian needs, response and outstanding priorities. Cluster sections include changes in sectoral needs and progress towards current priorities, which were reviewed and endorsed by the UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Ethiopia Humanitarian Country Team and the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) in February 2018.

Situation Overview

Internally Displaced People1 (as of mid-April 2018)

The 10th round of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) identified a total of 1,613,436 persons displaced by climatic, conflict and other factors in 950 sites across the country. Sixty six per cent of these IDPs have been displaced by conflict or social tensions.

Meteorological update2 (as of 30 April 2018)

In April, there was good rainfall in most parts of the country ranging from light to heavy in its amount - except in the north western part of the country. The heaviest rainfall was recorded in highland areas of east and west Harerghe, Bale, West Arsi, Guji, East Shewa and most areas of SNNPR. When compared with the long-term average precipitation in the same season, the current rainfall was above normal in most areas of the country (the green shaded areas on the map), while the north western part of the country the rainfall was below normal. In April 2018, flood incidences were reported in Oromia (Arsi, Bale, Borena, East Hararge, East Showa, Guji and West Hararge zones), Somali (Afder, Dawa, Doolo, Fafan, Liben, Nogob, Shabelle and Sitti zones) and SNNP regions (Gamo Gofa and Sidama zones). Following the reports, the NDRMC-led, multi-sector National Flood Task Force was activated.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.