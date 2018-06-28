28 Jun 2018

Ethiopia: Humanitarian Dashboard (as of 15 June 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 15 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.65 MB)

The Humanitarian Dashboard is a monthly product which consolidates headlines based on the evolving context, humanitarian needs, response and outstanding priorities. Cluster sections include changes in sectoral needs and progress towards current priorities, which were reviewed and endorsed by the UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Ethiopia Humanitarian Country Team and the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) in May 2018.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

West Guji - Gedio Conflict Displacement1 (as of mid-June 2018)

Despite the deployment of federal and regional security forces to prevent the escalation of violence between the Gedeo (SNNPR) and West Guji (Oromia region) communities since April 2018, continued insecurity and ongoing localized inter-communal violence are continuing to displace people, with a new significant increase in violence in early June; hindering IDP return to areas of origin as well as humanitarian operations.

Whilst it remains challenging to make an accurate assessment of the total number of displacement due to the highly fluid situation, including secondary-displacements, and access constraints, NDRMC estimates that as many as 527,263 people are displaced from West Guji zone to Gedeo zone alone. Meanwhile, reports from West Guji zone indicate the presence of some 170,467 IDPs in West Guji. Houses are being burnt down, properties looted and livelihoods destroyed.

Even prior to the crisis, the affected area was already one of the most densely populated parts of the country, with around 1,000 people per square kilometer.
There was widespread food insecurity and both zones were “hotspots” of acute malnutrition. The new influx of IDPs in some areas has seen near-doubling of woreda populations, with many residing in cramped public buildings – schools and training centers.

