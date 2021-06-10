Ethiopia
Ethiopia –Humanitarian crisis in Tigray (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 June 2021)
- Seven months into the conflict, the humanitarian situation in Tigray remains critical. Over 5 million people are in need of protection and emergency assistance, and close to 2 million people are displaced due to the conflict and deportation.
- The food security situation in Tigray is deeply alarming with Emergency and risk of Catastrophe levels of food insecurity . The lack of access and denial of assistance to people in need, coupled with systematic destruction and looting of livelihood means has jeopardized the population’s survival means.
- The current dire humanitarian situation in Tigray will be discussed in today’s public US-EU High Level Roundtable organised in the margins of the G7 Summit.