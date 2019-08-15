15 Aug 2019

Ethiopia Humanitarian Country Team (EHCT) Protection Strategy (01 August 2019 - 31 December 2020)

from UN Country Team in Ethiopia
Published on 15 Aug 2019
I. Introduction

The members of the Ethiopia HCT, developed this protection strategy to provide a vision and foundation for a strategic approach, to ensure the centrality of protection throughout the humanitarian response.

While acknowledging the primary responsibility of the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) to protect the population within its territory, the EHCT also recognizes that “the HCT is ultimately accountable to the people in need2 .” The EHCT commits to demonstrating the necessary leadership to fulfil the shared responsibility to protect civilian populations and their fundamental rights, in close collaboration with relevant actors – in particular, development and peacebuilding actors. While the protection sector will provide technical support for the strategy, the strategy re-affirms that all humanitarian actors, led by the EHCT, have roles to play in ensuring that protection3 is at the core of the response and that all actions of the EHCT and its members are based on the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence.

