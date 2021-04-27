Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue Issue #5 29 March – 23 April 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 25 April, Ethiopia counts 252,279 COVID-19 cases, including 59,979 active cases and 3,551 deaths (1.4 per cent case fatality rate).

The test positivity rate stands at 25 per cent, while in cities like Dire Dawa and Hawassa, positivity rate is close to 50 per cent. Despite this alarming development, the population is not showing significant behavior change in implementing COVID-19 prevention measures.

The complex and unpredictable security situation in several areas of Tigray Region continues to affect the delivery of full-scale humanitarian assistance to affected communities, particularly to those who live in rural areas.

COVID-19 - Ethiopia updates

Test positivity rate in cities like Dire Dawa and Hawassa stand at 50 per cent

The number of people with COVID-19-related health complications admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the number of COVID-19-related deaths have significantly increased since February; community transmission is also very high. The number of new cases and new deaths registered in March is three times higher than that was registered in January.

At present, the test positivity rate stands at 25 per cent, while in cities like Dire Dawa and Hawassa, positivity rate is close to 50 per cent. Despite this alarming development, the population is not showing significant behavior change in implementing COVID-19 prevention measures, especially outside Addis Ababa. This is despite the new directive [since 29 March] that imposed stricter rules to mitigate the spread of the virus.

As of 25 April, Ethiopia counts 252,279 confirmed cases (2.55 million samples tested), of which 59,979 are active cases and 3,551 people have died (1.4 per cent case fatality rate). There are currently 1,010 patients in the ICU. According to the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI), there is a significant shortage of oxygen supply in the ICUs.

As per the trend since the beginning of the pandemic, the majority of reported cases (80 per cent) are in Addis Ababa and Oromia Region. A spike in new COVID-19 cases comes as the country is preparing to hold its postponed national elections on 5 June 2021.