Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue Issue #2 | 26 Jan– 10 Feb 2020

• The 2020 Ethiopia Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) lays out prioritized multisector humanitarian needs of 7 million people with emergency food and non-food assistance at a cost of $1 billion

• Conflict displacement, shortage of rainfall in some parts of the country, floods in other parts and disease outbreaks remain key drivers of humanitarian needs in Ethiopia today.

Some 7 million Ethiopians need humanitarian aid in 2020: HRP requires US$1billion

The 2020 Ethiopia Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) was officially released on 28 January 2020, laying out prioritized multi-sector humanitarian needs in 2020. This annual joint Government and humanitarian partners’ document is targeting 7 million people with emergency food and non-food assistance at a cost of $1 billion. This is a reduction from the 8.3 million people targeted at the beginning of 2019, also a result of better targeting of the most acute needs this year. Conflict displacement, shortage of rainfall in some parts of the country, floods in other parts and disease outbreaks remain, key drivers of humanitarian needs in Ethiopia, today. The desert locust infestation that has so far been ravaging three countries in the Horn of Africa, including Ethiopia, also poses a significant food security risk if not quickly contained.

“The immediate focus of the Government of Ethiopia will be to provide life-saving assistance to fellow Ethiopians in need, be they displaced, food insecure or affected by other life-threatening emergencies,” said Commissioner Mitiku Kassa of the National Disaster Risk Management Commission. “This year, the HRP was released earlier than in previous years, which will allow faster dispatching of required emergency food and non-food supplies if funding is availed on time,” he added.

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator (RC/HC) to Ethiopia, Dr.

Catherine Sozi, praised the commitment of the Government, the UN and NGO community and financing partners to address the still significant humanitarian needs of millions of Ethiopians in the food, nutrition, heath WaSH, shelter and non-food items, protection, education, and agriculture sectors.