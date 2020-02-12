12 Feb 2020

Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue Issue #2 | 26 Jan– 10 Feb 2020

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 10 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (716.77 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The 2020 Ethiopia Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) lays out prioritized multisector humanitarian needs of 7 million people with emergency food and non-food assistance at a cost of $1 billion

• Conflict displacement, shortage of rainfall in some parts of the country, floods in other parts and disease outbreaks remain key drivers of humanitarian needs in Ethiopia today.

Some 7 million Ethiopians need humanitarian aid in 2020: HRP requires US$1billion

The 2020 Ethiopia Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) was officially released on 28 January 2020, laying out prioritized multi-sector humanitarian needs in 2020. This annual joint Government and humanitarian partners’ document is targeting 7 million people with emergency food and non-food assistance at a cost of $1 billion. This is a reduction from the 8.3 million people targeted at the beginning of 2019, also a result of better targeting of the most acute needs this year. Conflict displacement, shortage of rainfall in some parts of the country, floods in other parts and disease outbreaks remain, key drivers of humanitarian needs in Ethiopia, today. The desert locust infestation that has so far been ravaging three countries in the Horn of Africa, including Ethiopia, also poses a significant food security risk if not quickly contained.

“The immediate focus of the Government of Ethiopia will be to provide life-saving assistance to fellow Ethiopians in need, be they displaced, food insecure or affected by other life-threatening emergencies,” said Commissioner Mitiku Kassa of the National Disaster Risk Management Commission. “This year, the HRP was released earlier than in previous years, which will allow faster dispatching of required emergency food and non-food supplies if funding is availed on time,” he added.

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator (RC/HC) to Ethiopia, Dr.
Catherine Sozi, praised the commitment of the Government, the UN and NGO community and financing partners to address the still significant humanitarian needs of millions of Ethiopians in the food, nutrition, heath WaSH, shelter and non-food items, protection, education, and agriculture sectors.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.