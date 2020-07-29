Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue Issue #12 12–26 July 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 26 July, the country counted 13,968 confirmed cases, including a record 761 new cases on 24 June. Of the total caseload, 6,216 people have recovered, while 223 people have died.

• The guideline that sets a 72 hours’ quarantine period for people coming from abroad with COVID19 free certificate has been revised and increased five days.

COVID-19 - Ethiopia updates

Ethiopia COVID-19 cases reaches 13,968

A logarithmic expansion of community transmission of COVID-19 has started in June 2020 and continues to date. Most of the confirmed cases in recent weeks did not have a history of travel and a contact with a known confirmed case. An overwhelming majority of the infected are asymptomatic-they do not show any symptom of the virus. As of 26 July, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 13,968. Of the total caseload, 6,216 people have recovered, while 223 people have died. Overall, Ethiopia has conducted a total of 382,339 sample tests so far. Addis Ababa remains the epicenter of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the guideline that sets a 72 hours’ quarantine period for people coming from abroad with COVID-19 free certificate has been revised and increased to five days.

Multi-sector assessment of QCs and PoEs recommends enhanced coordination and improved response

The National Emergency Coordination Center (NECC), in collaboration with relevant regional Government sector bureaus and humanitarian partners, conducted a multi-sector assessment of active quarantine centers (QCs) and points of entry (PoEs) from 15 to 20 June. The assessment team visited 18 QCs and 12 PoEs across six regions (Afar, Amhara, Benishangul Gumuz, Gambella, Oromia, and Somali) and Dire Dawa City Council.

The purpose of the assessment was to see first-hand the status of quarantine centers and points of entry and gauge the quality of services provided. The assessment revealed that coordination mechanisms have been set up in most visited areas, although there is no uniformity in the naming, structure, membership and scope of activity. The NECC is working with the regional Governments to strengthen regional ECCs and Incident Command Posts (ICPs). The assessment also found minimal engagement or absence of humanitarian partners in most QCs and PoEs.

In terms of basic services, critical gaps were observed in food, shelter and NFIs, WaSH, health and nutrition and protection. Although food is regularly distributed in quarantine centers, it is nearly unavailable at PoEs, except some providing biscuits and water.

Temporary shelters and isolation units is a major concern, especially at PoEs in Dewale and Metema. The PoEs that have temporary shelters and isolation units lack basic facilities such as light, water, food, latrine, waste disposal and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Nearly 69 per cent of PoEs do not have safe drinking water, and 77 per cent do not have latrines. Close to 50 per cent of the quarantine centers have poor hygiene in the latrines and 71 per cent do not have showers. Daily temperature screening is done in less than 50 per cent of the quarantine centers. Isolation of suspected cases, timely lab results for suspected cases as well as those that have finished their mandatory quarantine centers are an increasing concern.

Significant protection needs of vulnerable groups, including women, persons with disabilities, elderly people, adolescent girls, and unaccompanied and separated children were observed in visited sites. There is no complaint and feedback mechanism for returnees. Returnees in 71 per cent of the quarantine centers identified areas (specially shared or outside latrines) as being unsafe.

In terms of risk communication, only 15 per cent of the points of entry and 59 per cent of the quarantine centers have received COVID-19 risk communication materials. Only 35 per cent of quarantine centers reported that they have clear messages about the COVID-19 risks.