Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue Issue #11 8–21 June 2020

COVID-19 - Ethiopia updates

The worst of COVID-19 pandemic is yet to come, warns Ethiopia’s Premier

The daily report of new COVID-19 cases continues to spike. The first quarter of June registered three times the number of cases reported during the previous two months and a half.

Community transmission is contributing to the rapid spread of the virus in recent weeks as most of the confirmed cases neither have a history of travel nor a contact with a known confirmed case. As of 21 June, the country counted 4,532 confirmed cases, including the record high new cases of 399 on 20 June. Of the total caseload, 1,213 people have recovered, while 74 people have died.

Addis Ababa remains the epicenter of the pandemic constituting 71 per cent (3,230) of the total reported cases (as of 21 June), (see regional breakdown in the table above. Source:

EPHI).

Lack of logistics in regional quarantine centers and distant test labs remain obstacles to COVID-19 response

Reports from field offices indicate that inadequately equipped quarantine centers and distant test labs remain obstacles in the COVID-19 coordination and response. Some quarantine centers have been reported to lack access to water, food, personal protective equipment (PPE) and electricity. COVID-19-related awareness raising, and capacity building have also been limited. With the rapid increase in confirmed cases, health facilities are reportedly overstretched, while quarantine centers are full or nearing their full capacity.

Accordingly, the Government of Ethiopia announced amendments to the State of Emergency regulations that were put in place in April 2020 as part of the COVID-19 prevention and control measures. According to the announcement made at the end of last week, the amendments include: 1) all travelers arriving at Bole International airport who can bring certificate of negative PCR SARS-CoV-2 test done up to 72 hours before arrival to Ethiopia, will be allowed to self-quarantine at home for 14 days. Samples will be taken by government health officials upon arrival; 2) all travelers with NO certificate of negative PCR SARS-CoV-2 test results as well as returnees will be quarantined for 7 days in the designated sites, tested, and then self-isolate for additional 7 days at home; 3) individuals suspected for COVID-19 or who tested positive with mild or no symptoms will be asked to self-isolate at home if they have the capacity.

Individuals who do not meet self-isolation criteria will be isolated in non-clinical facilities; 4) for all deaths at home or in health facilities, funeral and burial arrangements can be held by family at their preferred burial ground.

Sample will need to be collected from the dead body, although there is no longer requirement to wait for the test result before the burial. The earlier regulation of a maximum of 50 people gathering holds.