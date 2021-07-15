Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #9 21 June– 11 July 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• The humanitarian operating environment has abruptly changed in Tigray Region following the declaration of an ‘immediate unilateral humanitarian’ ceasefire by the Ethiopian Government on 28 June.

• The humanitarian access within most of Tigray has significantly improved, while the flow of humanitarian supplies into the region remains constrained (but not impossible), with strict security checks for “illegal possessions such as weaponry”.

• A joint Government and humanitarian partner’s assessment team deployed to 37 identified Woredas in six regions to conduct a spot check verification assessment on the performance of the 2021 Belg/spring season.

Access within Tigray improved following the unilateral declaration of ceasefire in Tigray

The humanitarian operating environment has abruptly changed in Tigray Region following the declaration of an 'immediate unilateral 'humanitarian' ceasefire by the Ethiopian government on 28 June. The Ethiopian and Eritrean defense forces withdrew from the region as a result (except from the western part of the region, which is claimed by neighboring Amhara Region). The ceasefire came after the Tigray interim administration, appointed by the federal government, called for a ceasefire on humanitarian grounds so that desperately needed aid can be delivered.

Consequently, the humanitarian access within most of Tigray has significantly improved, while the flow of humanitarian supplies into the region remains constrained (but not impossible), with strict security checks for ‘illegal possessions such as weaponry’. The absence of fuel, banking services, telecommunications, and electricity are also impacting the humanitarian operations.

Humanitarian partners have gradually resumed operations with available resources, including food distribution, water trucking, medical supplies, and seeds for the Kiremt/summer planting season. At present, a convoy of 50 WFP trucks is on the way to Tigray on behalf of the humanitarian community, with 900 metric tons of life-saving food and fuel, nutrition, health, WASH, and shelter supplies. The response is facing a significant funding gap of US$433 million until the end of the year. For more on the situation in Tigray, please visit: https://bit.ly/3wyEVQs