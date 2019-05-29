Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #9 | 13 – 26 May 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• INGO partners have now gained full access to Kamashi zone after months of intermittent access.

• Reports from zonal/regional authorities indicate nearly 1.9 million IDPs have returned to their areas of origin since the Government began a scaled-up implementation of the IDP return plan in May 2019.

INGO partners fully access Kamashi zone after months of intermittent access

The INGO Action Against Hunger reported that it has now gained full access in Kamashi zone of Benishangul Gumuz region. On 22-25 May 2019, the INGO deployed a MultiDisciplinary Rapid Assessment team to conduct an emergency needs assessment in districts bordering West Wollega zone of Oromia region. The team discussed with local authorities in the zone and identified four woredas/districts (Sedal, Yaso, Gelometi, and Kemashi town) based on the number of IDPs, impact of the conflict and displacement as well as issues related to accessibility for assessment and response. Significant multi-sector needs were identified in these areas.

Preliminary findings indicate urgent multi-sector needs including health and nutrition, WaSH, food, protection and security as well as sustaining the livelihood of communities in Kamashi zone.

Government continues full scale implementation of IDP return operations

The Government continues a scaled-up implementation of its plan to return IDPs from various parts of the country which exhibited displacement crises. Out of the nearly 3 million IDPs, close to 1.9 million have already returned while some 1.1. million persons are still displaced. According to reports from zonal authorities, 97 per cent of IDPs (116,000 out of the 120,000) from East Wollega zone and 84 per cent of IDPs (70,000 out of the 83, 000) from West Wollega zone have returned as of 22 May 2019. About 30 per cent (287,000 out of the 962, 000) IDPs have returned in Somali region according to regional authorities. Out of the 107,000 IDPs in Amhara region, 35 per cent have returned so far. Similarly, the overwhelming majority of IDPs in Gedeo and West-Guji zones have reportedly returned to their areas of origin. Displacement sites continue to be dismantled and officially closed. Most of the returning IDPs are not in their homes, but in temporary sites in kebeles of origin pending rehabilitation support. While continuing to engage with relevant local authorities to improve the implementation of the returns, including ensuring that it is safe and principled, increased rehabilitation support is also required. Most interviewed returnees call for support to rebuild their damaged houses and restore their livelihoods.