Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #8 | 20 April – 03 May 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• COVID-19 cases are increasing steadily with the country registering 133 confirmed cases as of 03 May (of 19,857 people tested), including three deaths and 69 recoveries.

• The National Strategic Committee for COVID-19 response has cautioned against the negligence observed on citizens in respecting precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

• The ongoing influx of irregular migrant deportees to Ethiopia is challenging the national COVID-19 prevention and control measures. The deportees are entering the country through different points of entry (land crossing and by air).

• According to the federal COVID-19 Emergency Coordination Center, there were some 9,480 reported deportees across the country as of 28 April. Addis Ababa received the highest number (3,496) mainly from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, followed by Tigray (1,513), Somali (1,437), SNNP (1,070), Oromia (448), Amhara (415), Afar (392) and Benishangul Gumuz (59) regions as well as Dire Dawa City Council (750).

• Efforts have been stepped up to strengthen coordination between the Risk Communication and Community Awareness (RCCE) section of the national Public Health Emergency Operation Centre (PHEOC), the Community Awareness Branch of the national Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) and the UN Communication Group (UNCG).

• When inter-communal conflict erupted in Moyale town, Seke, together with her husband and four children, took refuge with her relatives in a nearby village called Gambo in Kenya. And when the tension subsided and things started to return to normal in her hometown, Seke and her family returned to Ethiopia only to find all their belongings destroyed.

• The family’s fate changed for the better when the INGO Goal Ethiopia started its unconditional cash support program with funding received from the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF). By March 2020,

Seke’s earning had increased three-fold and her family’s living condition improved.

• The 2020 Ethiopia Humanitarian Response Fund of US$1 billion is 17.2 per cent funded, including 30.2 per cent for the food sector and 8.7 per cent for the non-food sector.

Ethiopia: COVID-19 Highlights

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ethiopia reached 133 (as of 3 May, or week 12) out of 19,857 individuals tested across six regions of the country. The number of people who have recovered reached 69, while the number of deaths remains at three. The national capacity for testing has grown to 18 for each 100,000 persons or an average of 1,000 a day in 25 testing centers throughout the country.

The ongoing influx of irregular migrant deportees and returned migrants to Ethiopia through different points of entry is challenging the national COVID-19 prevention and control measures. As of 28 April, there were some 9,480 registered deportees and returned migrants. The individuals are put under a 14 days mandatory quarantine upon arrival. Some of the confirmed cases in the past week are from this group who were being followed-up in quarantine centers. Lack of adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) for health professionals, facilities to isolate symptomatic cases, hot meal as well as hygiene and sanitary materials are reported key challenges in the quarantine centers across the country.

PM warned against negligence in respecting precautionary measures

Meanwhile, Prime Minster, Abiy Ahmed, Chairperson of the National Strategic Committee for COVID-19 Response cautioned against the negligence observed on citizens in respecting precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic. The national committee instructed Addis Ababa Transport Bureau to resolve the congestions seen due to lack of transport services.

COVID-19 pandemic forces Ethiopia to postpone national election

On 30 April, the Ethiopian parliament ratified the decision of the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) to further postpone the national election beyond 29 August 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. The parliament passed the matter unto the Legal, Justice, and Administrative Matters Committee to examine the decision and come up with a proposed solution. Prior to parliamentary discussion, consultations were held between the Government of Ethiopia and competing political parties on the postponement of the election.

Four constitutional options were put forward by the Government to address issues related to the postponed national polls: 1) Dissolving the House of Peoples Representatives (Parliament), 2) Declaring State of Emergency, 3) Constitutional amendment, and 4)

Claiming Constitutional interpretations. On 5 May 2020, the parliament discussed the four options and voted for constitutional interpretation for the postponement of the national election.