Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue 71 | 24 December 2018 - 7 January 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Amhara region requests US$8 million to address the needs of mounting number of IDPs

The Amhara region Disaster Prevention and Food Security Programme Coordination Office prepared and presented a multi-sector IDP Response plan to support the growing number of IDPs in the region. The response plan identified most priority needs being food, health and nutrition, WaSH, education, protection as well as shelter and non-food items. Some $8 million is required to address identified immediate humanitarian needs for six months (December-2018-May 2019). According to the regional report, the IDPs live with host communities and temporary shelters and are scattered across the region including in Central, South and West Gondar, West Gojam, Oromo, North and South Wollo, Bahir Dar, North Shewa, Waghemira, and Awi zones. Ethnic Amharas have been displaced from Afar, Benishangul Gumuz, Oromia and Somali regions as well as from neighboring Djibouti since May 2018.

The latest Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) by IOM (data collected by November 2018) identified about 14,000 people were displaced in the Amhara region. However, recent reports from the region indicate that needs have tripled since then and the region continues to receive an average of 320 displaced people every week from different parts of the country.

Inter-communal tensions that have been flaring up in Ethiopia since 2017 have left over 2.4 million displaced across the country in need of humanitarian assistance.

WFP resumes dispatch and delivery of relief food to Dawa zone

The World Food Programme (WFP) resumed delivery of some relief food supplies to Dawa zone from Jijiga/Gode warehouses. On 28 December 2018, 13 WFP fleet trucks, with small capacity, were dispatched from Jijiga/Gode warehouses to Dawa zone, carrying 135 metric ton of mixed food commodities for Humanitarian and Disaster Resilience Plan (HDRP) and transitory beneficiaries and PSNP clients, of which four trucks delivered the food to Moyale via Galun Bridge on 02 January 2019 and the remaining 9 trucks departed from Filtu to Moyale the following day. The next batch of dispatch (320 metric ton of food) that was loaded from Jijiga warehouse with 8 commercial trucks was delivered to Filtu where transshipment to WFP small fleet trucks took place on 05 January 2019. WFP has set up a transshipment center at Filtu, secured one DPPB warehouse and deployed two WFP staff (Logistics and security units) to facilitate the transshipment.

Discussions are ongoing with the GoE to dispatch a larger ammount of supplies from Nazareth warehouse to Dawa via Negele route. 436 metric ton of mixed food commodities was moved from Nazareth via Negele using10 commercial trucks, with the plan for GoE to provide escorts of trucks along the route between Negele and Hudet/ Mubarak woredas because of high insecurity around the area.

Unfortunately, the trucks couldn't reach the final destination and WFP had to divert the trucks with food to other areas in the Somali region to assist other HDRP beneficiaries. Discussions with the Government of Ethiopia through the Hubs and Spokes (H&S) committee have continued to facilitate the dispatch of commodities from Nazareth hub via Negele which is the most efficient delivery mechanism compared to the route from Jijiga/Gode.

Poor road access and security concerns in Dawa zone restricted humanitarian actors from delivering life-saving assistance to some 350,000 IDPs in 2018.

2018 Ethiopia humanitarian funding update

The Government of Ethiopia and humanitarian partners began 2018 with the launch of the Ethiopia Humanitarian and Disaster Resilience Plan (HDRP) for 2018 which sought US$1.66 billion to reach 7.88 million people with emergency food or cash and non-food assistance. The Mid-Year-Review (MYR) of the 2018 Humanitarian Disaster Resilience Plan identified a funding requirement of $1.494 billion to meet the needs 9.45 million people with non-food support in the second half of the year. The number of people targeted for relief food and cash support in the beginning of the year remained largely unchanged. This was due to the significant spike in internal displacement since April 2018 despite the general good performance of belg/spring rains. As of 10 December 2018, the funding status for the 2018 annual appeal was at 75 per cent, including resources provided by the Government of Ethiopia.