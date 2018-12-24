Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue 70 | 10 - 23 December 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

Benishangul Gumuz IDP Rapid Response Plan seeks US$25.5 million.

Emergency Operations Center (EOC) set up for coordinated IDP Response in East and West Wollega

At least 2.4 million people are currently displaced by intercommunal violence across the country.

IDP Rapid Response Plan for Benishangul Gumuz and the Wollegas seeks US$25.5 million

Humanitarian partners, together with Government, have finalized an operational plan for a rapid response to address urgent life-saving needs of people displaced by inter-communal violence in Benishangul Gumuz region since late September 2018. This plan combines the response plans of the three zones: Assosa zone, East Wollega zone and West Wollega zone and targets nearly 250,000 displaced persons, including 57,000 people displaced within Benishangul Gumuz (Assosa and Kemashi zones) and some 198,000 people who fled across the border in East and West Wollega zones of Oromia region.

Based on a working scenario of the displacement situation to continue for the coming three months, the response plan lays out prioritized humanitarian needs in the health, nutrition, education, WaSH, non-food items, protection and agriculture sectors.

At least $25.5 million is needed to implement the plan, including an estimated $9.6 million for NDRMC to provide relief food with 11,250Mt of cereals, 1,125Mt of CSB and 337.5Mt of Vegetable oil.

Humanitarian partners count on the continued donor support to urgently implement the plan.

Funding can be channeled through partners or via the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund.

EOC set up for coordinated IDP Response in East and West Wollega

In response to the growing humanitarian needs of the people displaced by inter-communal violence along the Benishangul Gumuz and Oromia regional boundary that has started late September 2018, the Oromia regional authorities have decided to establish an Emergency Operation Center (EOC) in Nekemte Town of East Wollega zone.