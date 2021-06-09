Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #7 10 May – 6 June 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Partners are implementing CERF-funded anticipatory action projects to mitigate the impact of drought and prevent a food security crisis.

The Federal and Regional Governments are preparing to implement a phased return/relocation plan for conflict-displaced people (IDPs) in various parts of the country ahead of the Kiremt/summer rainy season.

Anticipatory action to mitigate drought impact

The United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has approved US$20 million for drought anticipatory action in Ethiopia. The aim is to mitigate the impact of drought by implementing relevant and timely interventions before a drought situation turns into a devastating food security crisis. This initiative is targeting chronically drought-hit areas in the southern, south-eastern, and north-eastern parts of the country. A number of projects have kicked-off after the agreed triggers in the Anticipatory Action Framework were met, including the forecast of below average spring rains and the level of food insecurity.

A number of UN agencies are leading key projects. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has an intervention targeting 117,000 households in Afar, Somali and SNNP Regions, aiming to ensure adequate food consumption levels and protect the livelihood of vulnerable households. UNICEF is implementing anticipatory nutrition, WASH, education and child protection activities; and together with UNFPA and UNHCR, is undertaking protection mainstreaming activities to mitigate drought-related protection risks such as gender-based violence. Meanwhile, WHO is strengthening Rapid Response Teams (RRTs). Training and deployment of RRTs is completed or ongoing in identified Woredas, while the procurement and deployment of necessary materials is ongoing.

Government plans to return IDPs ahead of the rainy season

The Federal and Regional Governments are preparing to implement a phased return/relocation plan for conflict-displaced people (IDPs) in various parts of the country ahead of the Kiremt/summer rainy season (June-September). The plan is to return/relocate IDPs in Shire (North Western Tigray) l first, particularly those sheltered in schools and universities. According to IOM, as of April, there are over 1.6 million displaced people within Tigray, with the highest concentration of IDPs in Shire. The lack of basic services and security in areas designated for return could pause challenges to ensure adherence to the international principles of return (voluntariness, safety and dignity, and sustainability).

The Government has indicated their commitment to work with international partners to ensure a principled IDP return and ensure unfettered access to the region. This was communicated by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia during a consultative meeting with humanitarian agencies and members of the diplomatic community in Addis Ababa on 3 June Meanwhile, partners working in North Western Tigray have been informed of the return and location plan.