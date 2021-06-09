Ethiopia

Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #7 10 May – 6 June 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Partners are implementing CERFfunded anticipatory action projects to mitigate the impact of drought and prevent a food security crisis.

  • The Federal and Regional Governments are preparing to implement a phased return/relocation plan for conflict-displaced people (IDPs) in various parts of the country ahead of the Kiremt/summer rainy season.

  • According to the East Wellega Zonal Disaster Risk Management Office (DRMO), the number of conflict-displaced people (IDP) in East Wollega Zone has reached 55,163 (9,825 households) following the recent wave of insecurity.

  • The latest edition of the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) indicated that a Widespread Emergency (IPC Phase 4) and Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are likely across Tigray through at least September. Worst-affected populations in eastern, central, and northwestern areas are likely to be in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5).

  • From 24 to 28 May, OCHA Access Unit, in collaboration with the Centre of Competence on Humanitarian Negotiation (CCHN), facilitated a peer workshop to strengthen humanitarian workers’ skills to analyze and negotiate in complex humanitarian environments in Ethiopia.

  • According to the May FAO desert locust report, there was a steady decline in desert locusts across Ethiopia during the 2021 dry season. However, there is still a likelihood of hatching and formation of small hopper bands in northern Somali Region, eastern and southern Oromia Region, and southern SNNP Region through mid-June.

