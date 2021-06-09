Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #7 10 May – 6 June 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Partners are implementing CERFfunded anticipatory action projects to mitigate the impact of drought and prevent a food security crisis.

The Federal and Regional Governments are preparing to implement a phased return/relocation plan for conflict-displaced people (IDPs) in various parts of the country ahead of the Kiremt/summer rainy season.

According to the East Wellega Zonal Disaster Risk Management Office (DRMO), the number of conflict-displaced people (IDP) in East Wollega Zone has reached 55,163 (9,825 households) following the recent wave of insecurity.

The latest edition of the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) indicated that a Widespread Emergency (IPC Phase 4) and Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are likely across Tigray through at least September. Worst-affected populations in eastern, central, and northwestern areas are likely to be in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5).

From 24 to 28 May, OCHA Access Unit, in collaboration with the Centre of Competence on Humanitarian Negotiation (CCHN), facilitated a peer workshop to strengthen humanitarian workers’ skills to analyze and negotiate in complex humanitarian environments in Ethiopia.