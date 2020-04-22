Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #7 | 06–19 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• COVID-19 cases are increasing steadily with the country registering 111 confirmed cases as of 20 April (of 7,953 people tested), including three deaths and 16 recoveries.

• The Government and partners continue to step up preparedness and response measures with the Government assumption that nearly a quarter of the population will likely be infected by the virus.

Ethiopia: COVID-19 Highlights

It has been over a month since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Ethiopia. Cases have since increased steadily with the country registering 111 confirmed cases as of 20 April (of 7,953 people tested), including three deaths and 16 recoveries. Most cases remain traced to travel, and the testing efforts concentrated in the ports of entry. The Government and partners continue to step up preparedness and response measures with the Government assumption that nearly a quarter of the population will likely be infected with the virus.

State of Emergency declared amidst rising number of confirmed cases

On 8 April, Ethiopia declared a nationwide State of Emergency (SoE) for five months in order to intensify efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Details of the SoE, later announced by the Council of Ministers, prohibits amongst others any public gathering of more than four people, with social distancing rule enforced, bans visits to prisons (except for legal representation), and the closure of all border activities (except cargo and freight transport). The declaration also forbids exaggerated or understated COVID-19 information by Government and private media. The National Election Board of Ethiopia has also indefinitely postponed the general elections that were scheduled for August 2020.

An estimated $1.76 billion required to deal with the health and secondary impacts of COVID-19 for three months The Government of Ethiopia, through the National Emergency Coordination Center (ECC)1, has finalized the National COVID-19 Multi-Sector Preparedness and Response Plan (MSPRP). The plan requires an estimated $1.76 billion to deal with the health and secondary impacts of COVID-19 for three months (April -June 2020). Regional states are also developing their response plans. The Government of Ethiopia has allocated an initial ETB5 billion ($140 million) and continues its local resource mobilization drive. Donors and international organizations have also supported (in cash and in kind) the national efforts.