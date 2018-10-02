02 Oct 2018

Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue 64 | 17 - 30 September 2018

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 30 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (282.85 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • More than 70,000 people displaced from Benishangul Gumuz region

  • ETB13 million raised by Global Alliance for Rights of Ethiopians (GARE) to support Burayu IDPs.

FIGURES

Affected population 7.88 m

MAM 3.5 m

SAM 350,000

#of people displaced due to conflict 1.1 m

#of people displaced due to climatic shocks 0.5 m

FUNDING

US$1.658 billion Requirement for 2018 Ethiopia Humanitarian and Disaster Resilience Plan

US$117.7 million Requirement for the Gedeo-West Guji conflict IDPs assistance for six months.

More than 70,000 people displaced from Benishangul Gumuz region

A new wave of violence in Kamashi zone of Benishangul Gumuz has left more than 70,000 people displaced to East Wollega and West Wollega zones of Oromia region according to a statement made by the Oromia Region Government Communication Affairs office. People displaced by the violence are seeking for immediate food and non-food assistance. Reportedly, more than 20 people were killed due to the ongoing violence. As the number of displaced continues to grow, the Oromia Region Disaster Prevention and Preparedness Office is working to find the actual number of the displaced and needs associated with it. The recent clash was triggered by the killings of four high ranking Benshangul Regional State officials on 26 September along the Ghimbi-Kamashi route (in Oromia near the regional boundary). The officials were heading back home after attending an inter-regional security meeting between Oromo and Benshangul regional states. The Oromia Regional Government will dispatch a team (on 02 October) to assess the situation. Humanitarian partners are also monitoring the situation and will continue to work with the Government in assessing the needs and providing assistance.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.