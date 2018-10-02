Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue 64 | 17 - 30 September 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

More than 70,000 people displaced from Benishangul Gumuz region

ETB13 million raised by Global Alliance for Rights of Ethiopians (GARE) to support Burayu IDPs.

FIGURES

Affected population 7.88 m

MAM 3.5 m

SAM 350,000

#of people displaced due to conflict 1.1 m

#of people displaced due to climatic shocks 0.5 m

FUNDING

US$1.658 billion Requirement for 2018 Ethiopia Humanitarian and Disaster Resilience Plan

US$117.7 million Requirement for the Gedeo-West Guji conflict IDPs assistance for six months.

More than 70,000 people displaced from Benishangul Gumuz region

A new wave of violence in Kamashi zone of Benishangul Gumuz has left more than 70,000 people displaced to East Wollega and West Wollega zones of Oromia region according to a statement made by the Oromia Region Government Communication Affairs office. People displaced by the violence are seeking for immediate food and non-food assistance. Reportedly, more than 20 people were killed due to the ongoing violence. As the number of displaced continues to grow, the Oromia Region Disaster Prevention and Preparedness Office is working to find the actual number of the displaced and needs associated with it. The recent clash was triggered by the killings of four high ranking Benshangul Regional State officials on 26 September along the Ghimbi-Kamashi route (in Oromia near the regional boundary). The officials were heading back home after attending an inter-regional security meeting between Oromo and Benshangul regional states. The Oromia Regional Government will dispatch a team (on 02 October) to assess the situation. Humanitarian partners are also monitoring the situation and will continue to work with the Government in assessing the needs and providing assistance.