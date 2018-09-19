Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue 63 | 3 - 16 September 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

• Government and partners continue assistance to GedeoWest Guji IDPs.

• The Government and partners are finalizing a new response/recovery plan targeting IDPs returning to their places of origin and at present locations.

FIGURES

Affected population 7.88 m

MAM 3.5 m

SAM 350,000

# of people displaced due to conflict 1.1 m

# of people displaced due to climatic shocks 0.5 m

FUNDING

US$1.658 billion

Requirement for 2018 Ethiopia Humanitarian and Disaster Resilience Plan

US$117.7 million

Requirement for the Gedeo-West Guji conflict IDPs assistance for six months.

Government and partners continue assistance to Gedeo-West Guji displacement crisis

The Government and humanitarian partners are committed to continue to provide assistance to Gedeo-West Guji IDPs choosing not to return to their areas of origin at this time, as well as to those who are voluntarily returning. In light with the change in context given the ongoing return, and to make the response process effective, Government and partners are finalizing a new response/recovery plan for the Gedeo-West Guji IDPs/returnees. The joint plan will ensure a coordinated and un-interrupted support in current areas of displacement and the pre-positioning of staff and relief items in areas of return.

Meanwhile the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) and the Joint Emergency Operation Programme (JEOP) are distributing food rations to the IDPs. To date, the NDRMC has dispatched 96 per cent of the allocated mixed commodities (24,140 Metric tons out of 26,011 metric tons, assisting a maximum of 860,056 IDPs in both West Gedeo and Guji and zones. In addition, NDRMC also distributed 2,129 cartons of biscuits and 212 cartons of milk to IDPs in Gedeo and West Guji, respectively. JEOP started providing a standard food basket from the second round, targeting 513,000 conflict IDPs in SNNPR. As of 05 September, 104 per cent of the allocated mixed commodities (9,015MT out of 8,695MT) were dispatched to Dila Zuria, Bule, Kochere and Gedeb Woredas and Dila Town.