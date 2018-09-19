19 Sep 2018

Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue 63 | 3 - 16 September 2018

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 16 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (469.24 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Government and partners continue assistance to GedeoWest Guji IDPs.

• The Government and partners are finalizing a new response/recovery plan targeting IDPs returning to their places of origin and at present locations.

FIGURES

Affected population 7.88 m
MAM 3.5 m
SAM 350,000
# of people displaced due to conflict 1.1 m
# of people displaced due to climatic shocks 0.5 m

FUNDING

US$1.658 billion
Requirement for 2018 Ethiopia Humanitarian and Disaster Resilience Plan

US$117.7 million
Requirement for the Gedeo-West Guji conflict IDPs assistance for six months.

Government and partners continue assistance to Gedeo-West Guji displacement crisis

The Government and humanitarian partners are committed to continue to provide assistance to Gedeo-West Guji IDPs choosing not to return to their areas of origin at this time, as well as to those who are voluntarily returning. In light with the change in context given the ongoing return, and to make the response process effective, Government and partners are finalizing a new response/recovery plan for the Gedeo-West Guji IDPs/returnees. The joint plan will ensure a coordinated and un-interrupted support in current areas of displacement and the pre-positioning of staff and relief items in areas of return.

Meanwhile the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) and the Joint Emergency Operation Programme (JEOP) are distributing food rations to the IDPs. To date, the NDRMC has dispatched 96 per cent of the allocated mixed commodities (24,140 Metric tons out of 26,011 metric tons, assisting a maximum of 860,056 IDPs in both West Gedeo and Guji and zones. In addition, NDRMC also distributed 2,129 cartons of biscuits and 212 cartons of milk to IDPs in Gedeo and West Guji, respectively. JEOP started providing a standard food basket from the second round, targeting 513,000 conflict IDPs in SNNPR. As of 05 September, 104 per cent of the allocated mixed commodities (9,015MT out of 8,695MT) were dispatched to Dila Zuria, Bule, Kochere and Gedeb Woredas and Dila Town.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.