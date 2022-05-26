Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin issue 6 | 26 April - 10 May 2022

In this issue

P.1 UNFPA scaling up SGBV response P.2 Taskforce releases National Flood Alert P.3 Multi-agency convoy to hard-to-reach areas P.4 UN releases US$65M for Ethiopia response P.4 At least 358,000 IDPs in North Shewa and Oromo Special Zones need urgent assistance P.4 The plight of IDPs in Somali Region

HIGHLIGHTS

Following reports of widespread conflict related sexual violence (CRSV) since the onset of the crisis in Tigray Region, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is scaling up its response to meet the needs.

Priorities in the planned response scale up include: GBV interventions, expanding operations of Safe Houses, expanding SRH interventions, MHPSS interventions, and PSEA interventions.

The Early Warning Department of the National Disaster Risk Management Commission released the second issue of the National Flood Alert amid reports of average to above average Belg/spring season rainfall.

Localized rains and the overflowing of rivers in the highlands has caused flooding in Somali Region. which caused seven deaths. displaced 890 people and affected over 500 households.

So far, flooding due to Maw rains left some 27,000 persons displaced in Afar Region, and 11,200 households in Somali Region.