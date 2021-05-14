Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #6 26 April – 10 May 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

UNFPA scaling up response amid widespread reports of conflict related sexual violence

Following reports of widespread conflict related sexual violence (CRSV) since the onset of the crisis in Tigray Region, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is scaling up its response to meet the needs of survivors. Initially targeting 112,200 women, girls, boys and men over a 6-months period in Tigray, Amhara and Afar Regions (Preparedness and Response Plan - December 2020), UNFPA re-assessed the Preparedness and Response Plan (April 2021), considering the pressing and rising needs of the affected population across Tigray, Afar and Amhara.

The planned activities are tailored to restore pre-crisis capacity in SRHMH, GBV, MHPSS and PSEA (see footnote1 for acronyms) through Government-led health facilities and humanitarian partners to avoid a dramatic toll in maternal and newborn mortality and morbidity and respond holistically to the increasing conflict related sexual violence ongoing across the Region. Of the prioritized GBV activities for example, are the expansion of Women and Girls’ Safe Spaces (WGSS)2, expanding support to One-Stop Centers (OSC)3 linked to Women and Girls’ Safe Spaces in Tigray Region, expanding operations of Safe Houses4 for comprehensive care and protection to CRSV survivors across the Region.

At present, priority activities are being reviewed considering the recent upsurge of IDPs across the region and the dramatic effects of a variety of aggravating factors such as the socio-economic impact of conflict, acute food insecurity, and potential disease outbreaks, among other stressors. To date, an estimated 379,014 people have been reached with medical supplies and commodities through the UNFPA-led response.