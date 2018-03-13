Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue 48 | 26 Feb. – 11 March 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

• In 2017 Fall armyworm infested some 692,963 hectares of land (22.16 per cent of the total maize area in the country) in 417 maize growing woredas/districts causing up to 73 per cent crop losses.

US$1.66 billion required for 7.88 million people in need of humanitarian aid in 2018

On 13 March 2018, the Government of Ethiopia and humanitarian partners launched the Humanitarian and Disaster Resilience Plan (HDRP) for 2018. The HDRP seeks US$1.66 billion to help 7.88 million people with relief food or cash, and 8.49 million people with nonfood assistance. Out of the $1.66 billion sought for the 2018 response, $1.036 billion is targeted for relief food, $198.3 million for nutrition, $99 million for WaSH needs, 94.9 million for shelter and non-food items, and $74 million for health response. The Government of Ethiopia has already committed $182 million for drought and IDP response and rehabilitation.

The HDRP is structured around three pillars: (i) Prevention and mitigation, (ii) Preparedness and response, and (iii) National systems strengthening and recovery. The plan represents a first step towards the development of a multi-year planning framework for the response in Ethiopia – with the aim of moving away from short-term response in a context of mainly predictable humanitarian needs. Prior to the launch of HDRP, Government and partners released an ‘Alert’ indicative of target and requirements for 2018 in December 2017.

$242.2 urgently required for top priority needs in the first half of 2018

Prior to the launch to the HRDP launch, and to ensure gaps in funding were being addressed while the HDRP was being finalized, a Humanitarian Prioritization Document for 2018 was released in February. This document indicated that $242.2 million is urgently required to address critical gaps for the coming six months.

The largest share of the immediate priority funding gap is with the nutrition sector, followed by the food and health sectors. The Nutrition Cluster requires $73.4 million by early March to ensure continued quality emergency nutrition response. The Food Cluster requires an immediate $50 million to prevent a food pipeline break for 1.8 million people in the Somali region at the end of March. The Health Cluster requires $9.7 million for urgent re-stocking of primary health care kits for the treatment of acute watery diarrhoae (AWD), severe malnutrition (SAM) management commodities, emergency reproductive health and GBV management kits and the expansion of Mobile Health and Nutrition Teams in IDP-hosting areas.

The IDP Response and Rehabilitation Committee of the Oromia region have mobilized ETB1.7 billion (close to $62 million) from the federal government, private business and the community in the last 6 months to address critical life-saving, resettlement and rehabilitation needs of displaced Oromos. However, critical gaps including access to water in pastoralist areas, schools and health facilities remain high.

During the first phase of the regional resettlement plan, some 86, 000 IDPs will be relocated to 11 urban/semi-urban sites across Oromia region including in the vicinity of Addis Ababa where construction is nearing completion. As part of the rehabilitation programme, the region is providing vocational training to some 18,000 IDPs. The Federal Government will continue to provide food and non-food items and partners have been encouraged to step in and support the relocated people as they start new life.