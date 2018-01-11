Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue 44 | 25 Dec. 2017 – 7 Jan. 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

FIGURES

Affected pop. 8.5 m

MAM 3.6 m

SAM 375,000

Ethiopia allocates more than US$18 million to rehabilitate internally displaced people

On 4 January 2018, the Government of Ethiopia announced an allocation of ETB 500 million ($18.6 million) to rehabilitate over 500,000 people displaced by the border conflicts between Oromia and Ethiopian Somali regional states. The allocation was made after the House of People’s Representatives (HPR) received a report by a team deployed to see the conditions of the displaced people. According to the report from 5-11November 2017 in 16 districts of both regions, many people lost their lives, sustained injuries and hundreds of thousands of people were displaced and exposed to various protection concerns, including sexual abuse. The team confirmed that the displaced people were not getting adequate educational and health care services and called for Government and partners to scale up the ongoing response. The team also suggested the need to fast-track the implementation of the OromoSomali peace conference, as part of the wider national peace conferences that are currently ongoing, and restore peace and normalize relations between the two communities affected by the conflict. The Oromia-Somali intercommunal conflict has displaced close to 857,000 people. For more on this: Here