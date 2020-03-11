Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #4 | 24 Feb – 08 Mar. 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

The Government and partners are finalizing the result of a nationwide assessment to gauge the impact of desert locust infestations on livelihoods and food security. At least 173 woredas across seven out of the nine regions of Ethiopia have been affected by desert locust since the infestation began in late 2019, causing significant threat to food security.

NDRMC is planning to activate an emergency coordination center for the desert locust response and will support the Ministry of Agriculture to set up emergency operation centers at national and regional levels.

Preliminary findings of a desert locust impact assessment reveal significant impact on livelihood and food security

The Government and partners are finalizing the result of a nationwide assessment to gauge the impact of desert locust infestations on livelihoods and food security. At least 173 woredas across seven out of the nine regions of Ethiopia have been affected by desert locust since the infestation began in late 2019, causing significant threat to food security. Out of the affected woredas, the assessment targeted 1,600 households in 64 kebeles across 32 woredas in Afar, Amhara, Oromia, SNNP, Somali and Tigray regions, as well as Dire Dawa City Administration.

In addition to understanding the challenges that crop producers and animal keepers have experienced due to desert locust infestation, the assessment result will help estimate additional humanitarian needs in both food and non-food sectors. Final results of the assessment is expected to be released by mid-March 2020. Preliminary findings indicate decreased food availability at household level.

The findings also indicate low market supply of food items and subsequent increase in market price compared to the same time last year. Livestock sales have increased to generate additional income to buy food and supplementary animal feed. At the same time, livestock body conditions have deteriorated, and livestock price have declined, negatively affecting the terms of trade. More specifically, the price of cereal has increased by an estimated 50 per cent as of February 2020 compared to the same time last year. Meanwhile, the price of livestock (both camels and shoats) have dropped by slightly more than 30 per cent during the same period.

Affected households require food assistance for sustenance between March and July. Ministry of Agriculture requested partners support to respond to critical gaps in livestock feed, crop seeds, forage seeds, livestock restocking, and vaccination and treatment.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Management Commission is planning to activate an emergency coordination center for the desert locust response and will support the Ministry of Agriculture to set up emergency operation centers at national and regional levels. The financial requirements for the desert locust response, which includes control measures, livelihood interventions, and coordination has increased from the initial estimate of US$6 million in January 2020 to $51.5 million in February due to an upsurge of infested areas and damages caused.