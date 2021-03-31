Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #4 15– 28 March 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 28 March, Ethiopia counts 200,563 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which 43,437 are active cases and 2,801 people have died (1.43 per cent case fatality rate).

• While cases spike nationally, no surveillance activities have been carried out in Tigray since 4 November 2020.

• Ethiopia launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign; frontline health and essential workers, as well as atrisk groups are prioritized.

• Humanitairan partners are focused on scaling up the response in Tigray Region.

• The Regional Bureau of Labor and Social Affairs – BoLSA and the Early Warning Bureau reported that more than 730,000 people are displaced in Tigray, including 140,000 displaced from western Tigray to Shire and Adwa.

• There are 44 partners operating across the region, including 22 INGOs, 9 NNGOs, 8 UN agencies and 5 Government agencies.

• SNNP and Sidama Regions continue to report cases of cholera

• The cholera outbreak in SNNPR was fully controlled six months ago before its reemergence a few weeks ago.

• Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the East Africa Regional Office (EARO) to deploy human rights monitors in Ethiopia.

• The inter-communal conflict that erupted in North Shoa Zone, Amhara Region on 18 March resulted in an undetermined number of casualties, destruction of social and community infrastructure, looting and destruction of private property

• Asnakech Teku, a 22-year-old young lady, is living at Ranch IDPs site in Chagni Town with her two baby boys. She was displaced from Mandura Woreda, Gilgebeles Town two months ago

• “The UAGs nearly caught me and killed me as I could not run fast due to my pregnancy at the time. I am grateful for the community who have helped me,” Asnakech recalls the events of that fateful day “I am separated from my mother and my first baby boy who are currently sheltering with the host community in Chagni Town.

• Life in the Ranch IDP site of Chagni is particularly challenging for women and children.

The 6000 new IDPs who arrived at the site in the second week of March are currently staying out in the open, or in makeshift plastic shelters for lack of adequate shelter facility.