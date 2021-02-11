Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #3 22 Jan – 7 Feb. 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• Ethiopia records 141,453 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 125,531 recoveries, and 2,145 deaths as of 6 February

• There is high uncertainty in Tigray Region given that no surveillance activities have been carried out since 4 November 2020

COVID-19 - Ethiopia updates

COVID-19 cases surpass 140,000 in Ethiopia as tests near 2 million

As of 6 February, Ethiopia has recorded 141,453 COVID-19 cases nationwide, with 125,531 recoveries (88.7 per cent recovery rate), 13,775 active cases and 2,145 deaths. From the 6,002 RT-PCR tests conducted on 4 February, 974 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were registered, a record high in 2021. A total 318,450 contacts have been registered, of which 290,325 completed the mandatory 14 days follow up and were discharged. Currently, 1,180 contacts are under follow up of which 1,150 were traced today, yielding a follow up rate of 97.3 per cent. Ethiopia still has the fourth highest number of COVID-19 cases in Africa, after South Africa, Morocco, and Egypt.

75.2 per cent of the cumulative 141,453 COVID-19 cases nationwide have been reported in Addis Ababa and Oromia Regions, with Addis Ababa accounting for nearly 55 per cent of the active COVID-19 cases. There is high uncertainty in Tigray Region given that no surveillance activities have been carried out since 4 November 2020, the point at which the Region recorded hundreds of active cases. The lack of prevention measures put IDPs and refugees living in overcrowded settings and humanitarian aid workers at heightened risk of contracting and spreading the disease. COVID-19 quarantine, isolation, treatment and testing facilities are closed or not fully operational due to the lack of essential resources and support. There is a need for more resources for the COVID-19 prevention and coordinated response to contain the spread of the virus.