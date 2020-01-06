06 Jan 2020

Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #22 | 30 Dec – 05 Jan. 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 05 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (130.91 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights trained partners on mainstreaming human rights into humanitarian action in Nekemte town

• Some 70 participants drawn from woredas affected by conflictrelated displacement in East Wollega (6 woredas) and West Wollega (7 woredas) zones, NGOs and the UN attended the workshop, which was funded by the EHF

OHCHR trained partners on mainstreaming human rights into humanitarian action in East and West Wollega zones

On 17-19 December 2019, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), in collaboration with the East and West Wollega zonal administrations, the zonal Disaster Risk Management Offices (DRMO), ZOWYCA and the police organized a three-day workshop on mainstreaming human rights into humanitarian action in Nekemte Town. Some 70 participants drawn from woredas affected by conflict-related displacement in East Wollega (6 woredas) and West Wollega (7 woredas) zones, NGOs and the UN attended the workshop, which was funded by the Ethiopian Humanitarian Fund (EHF).
Human rights-based approach to humanitarian action, protection and protection principles, human rights and protection mainstreaming, rights of women, children and people with special needs (PSN) and sexual and gender-based violence/sexual exploitation and abuse were some of the issues covered during the workshop. The workshop demonstrated that principled humanitarian action is possible if strong partnerships are put in place. The cluster system, co-led by DRMO and OCHA at the zonal level, was presented to the participants as the working modality for the practical mainstreaming work that lies ahead.

OHCHR has been actively participating in humanitarian intervention in East and West Wollega zones since July 2019. The office has been conducting human rights approach protection monitoring designed to identify the protection and human rights needs of returnees and other vulnerable groups, refer and address identified cases through government, humanitarian and development actors and advocate for accountability for alleged human rights violation cases.
Human rights monitoring and follow-ups by OHCHR in both East and West Wollega and Kamashi zones identified basic human rights issues such as peace and security, right to life and personal security, social-economic rights, rights of vulnerable groups, house, land, and property (HLP) rights.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.