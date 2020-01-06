Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #22 | 30 Dec – 05 Jan. 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights trained partners on mainstreaming human rights into humanitarian action in Nekemte town

• Some 70 participants drawn from woredas affected by conflictrelated displacement in East Wollega (6 woredas) and West Wollega (7 woredas) zones, NGOs and the UN attended the workshop, which was funded by the EHF

OHCHR trained partners on mainstreaming human rights into humanitarian action in East and West Wollega zones

On 17-19 December 2019, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), in collaboration with the East and West Wollega zonal administrations, the zonal Disaster Risk Management Offices (DRMO), ZOWYCA and the police organized a three-day workshop on mainstreaming human rights into humanitarian action in Nekemte Town. Some 70 participants drawn from woredas affected by conflict-related displacement in East Wollega (6 woredas) and West Wollega (7 woredas) zones, NGOs and the UN attended the workshop, which was funded by the Ethiopian Humanitarian Fund (EHF).

Human rights-based approach to humanitarian action, protection and protection principles, human rights and protection mainstreaming, rights of women, children and people with special needs (PSN) and sexual and gender-based violence/sexual exploitation and abuse were some of the issues covered during the workshop. The workshop demonstrated that principled humanitarian action is possible if strong partnerships are put in place. The cluster system, co-led by DRMO and OCHA at the zonal level, was presented to the participants as the working modality for the practical mainstreaming work that lies ahead.

OHCHR has been actively participating in humanitarian intervention in East and West Wollega zones since July 2019. The office has been conducting human rights approach protection monitoring designed to identify the protection and human rights needs of returnees and other vulnerable groups, refer and address identified cases through government, humanitarian and development actors and advocate for accountability for alleged human rights violation cases.

Human rights monitoring and follow-ups by OHCHR in both East and West Wollega and Kamashi zones identified basic human rights issues such as peace and security, right to life and personal security, social-economic rights, rights of vulnerable groups, house, land, and property (HLP) rights.