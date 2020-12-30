Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #22 | 14 – 27 Dec 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Ethiopia registers 122,864 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 109,293 recoveries, and 1,909 deaths as of 27 December

Multi-agency joint assessment ongoing in Tigray region.

While access to parts of Tigray remains restricted due to unpredictable security situation, humanitarian response has begun to gradually trickle into Tigray region.

A huge swarm of desert locust reported in Oromia and Somali Regions

Dry season has led to critical shortage of water to people and livestock in lowland areas of the country.

The National Ministerial Committee establishes an EOC in Metekel Zone to coordinate response to IDPs living across different woredas of Metekel Zone.

The Amhara Disaster Prevention and Food Security Programme Coordinating Office (DPFSPCO) said more than 250, 000 people were displaced in Amhara Region in the past three years.

“The recent conflict [15-16 November] caught us by surprise. The sudden gunshot by a group of people who opposed our call to join the Konso Zone forced me to flee empty-handed.

My house and properties were burnt and destroyed.

“I expect the Government to ensure peace and security, facilitate our safe return, ensure enough humanitarian assistances until we return, provide shelter materials when we return, and ensure early recovery and rehabilitation.”

The Ethiopia 2020 humanitarian appeal is 63.5 per cent funded, including $187 million Government allocation

The $116.5 million plan targeting nearly 2 million people in Tigray,

Amhara and Afar with life-saving assistance between November 2020 and January 2021 is only 46 per cent funded, leaving an outstanding gap of almost $63.4 million, as of 22 December.

FUNDING REQUIREMENTS

US$1.44 billion Total COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 revised requirements

US$1.06 billion Non-COVID-19 requirements

US$374.2 million COVID-19 requirements

COVID-19 - Ethiopia updates

1.78 million samples tested, 122,864 cases and 1,806 deaths registered As of 27 December, Ethiopia counts 122,864 COVID-19 cases nationwide, with 109,293 recoveries and 1,909 deaths. There are some 224 patients currently in the intensive care unit. Ethiopia is still the fourth country with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Africa, next to South Africa, Morocco and Egypt. An average 10 per cent positivity rate reported in recent weeks indicates an increase in community transmission. Testing capacity has significantly decreased since October and is now only targeting high-risk groups (around 4,000 tests per day)

Addis Ababa continues to account for the highest percentage of the caseload (55 per cent), followed by Oromia, Tigray and Amhara Regions. While most of the cases have so far been concentrated in Addis Ababa and major towns, in recent weeks and contrary to trends so far, districts across the country are reporting increasing numbers of confirmed cases.

Overall, the country conducted more than 1,780,961 tests.

MoH plan to vaccinate 20 per cent of the population against COVID-19 The Ministry of Health said it is undertaking a wide range of activities to get access to COVID-19 vaccinations and thereby vaccinate 20 per cent of the population against COVID19 as reported by state-owned media outlet FBC.

Revitalization of RCCE for COVID-19 response The Government of Ethiopia is launching a six-months campaign to reverse an alarming level of COVID-19 cases being registered in the country. According to the Ministry of Health (MoH), higher number of positivity rate and hostipitalization rate seen in recent months, coupled with the shortage of ICU breathing ventilator has increasingly become a challenge to Ethiopia’s health system. Field reports from several regions have also indicated strong lack of awareness of the pandemic, no budget for testing and surveillance, non-compliance of the general public with quarantine/isolation rules and COVID-19 preventive measures.

Organized by NDRMC last week, line ministries, relevant partners and stakeholders reviewed the Non Pharmaceutical Intervention Revitalization Strategic Plan. The plan aims to increase COVID-19 risk perception and public awareness, and increase access to face masks and handwashing facilities. Various activities such as No-mask No-service kick-off;

Students Rally for Health and I Care; Community Participation Events and Mask mobilization (for schools and other gatherings such as IDP and refugee camps and religious institutions) will be rolled-out nationwide over the next month. Continuous risk communications will be conducted and security forces will carry out law enforcement measures.

Impacts of any public health emergency cannot be fully mitigated by the health sector alone. A coordinated effort across all relevant sectors is essential to effectively respond to this public health emergencies.

Once the intensive implementation phase is completed successfully, a five-months plan of sustained implementation phase will take over.