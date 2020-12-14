Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #21 | 30 Nov. – 13 Dec. 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Ethiopia registers 116,769 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 93,890 recoveries, and 1,806 deaths as of 13 December.

COVID-19 - Ethiopia updates

1.7 million samples tested, 116,769 cases and 1,806 deaths registered

As of 13 December, Ethiopia counts 116,769 COVID-19 cases nationwide, with 93,890 recoveries and 1,806 deaths. Some 314 patients in the intensive care unit. Ethiopia is still the fourth country with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Africa, next to south Africa, Morocco and Egypt. An average 10 per cent positivity rate reported in recent weeks indicates an increase in community transmission. Testing capacity has significantly decreased since October where testing is now targeting high-risk groups. Addis Ababa continues to account for the highest percentage of the caseload (55 per cent), followed by Oromia, Tigray and Amhara regions. Overall, the country conducted over 1.7 million sample tests so far.

The Ministry of Health said (10 December) it is highly concerned with the increasing spread of COVID-19 pandemic mainly due to negligence in taking preventive measures against the virus and has called on the public and stakeholders to pay due attention to preventing the disease. The practice of wearing mask has declined from 62.6 to 52.6 percent in Addis Ababa, from 33.9 to 30.6 percent in Gondar and Bahir Dar, from 13.9 to 1.5 percent in Semera between October and November. The number of severe COVID-19 cases has also increased nationwide, leading to scarcity of essential medical equipment like ventilators, particularly in Addis Ababa.

Tigray Humanitarian Situation Update