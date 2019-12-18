Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #21 | 02 – 15 Dec. 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• On 6 December, the Government of Ethiopia and international partners launched the Durable Solutions Initiative (DSI) for IDPs in Ethiopia in a ceremony attended by high-level Government officials as well as UN, NGO and donor representatives.

• The international community reiterated that the success of humanitarian actors is achieved when people in life-saving assistance do not need assistance anymore.

Government and partners launch the Durable Solutions Initiative (DSI) for IDPs in Ethiopia

On 6 December, the Government of Ethiopia and international partners launched the Durable Solutions Initiative (DSI) for IDPs in Ethiopia in a ceremony attended by high-level Government officials as well as UN, NGO and donor representatives. The DSI is developed by the Government of Ethiopia, the United Nations, international and national nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and donors to support communities affected by conflict, drought and flood-induced internal displacements. Modeled after good practices in other countries, the DSI seeks to provide a principled operational framework to guide the work of all partners on durable solutions in the country. Its ultimate objective is to enable conditions conducive for all internally displaced persons to rebuild their lives in sustainable ways.

The international community in Ethiopia congratulated the Government of Ethiopia and all who worked tirelessly on the DSI, particularly Professor Walter Kaelin, former SRSG on Human Rights of IDPs and currently Special Advisor on displacement to the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator focusing on durable solutions.

The international community reiterated that the success of humanitarian actors is achieved when people in lifesaving assistance do not need assistance anymore. It was also noted that the success of the humanitarian community is dependent on the ability of this platform to prevent additional displacement and find solutions to the ones that remain in need. The international community will continue to work with the Government of Ethiopia to go beyond meeting needs and instead work to end the assistance needs of IDPs.

The ultimate need for IDPs is to achieve durable solutions to rebuild their lives and livelihoods, and this is achieved through continuous consultations with IDPs, returnees, those locally integrated and those relocated. A collaborative effort is required to help IDPs move from lack of shelter to adequate housing; lack of basic services to access to health, education and other public services; from loss of livelihoods to leading a productive life. It is also essential to restore the rights of IDPs as citizens of a nation.

Durable solutions will be sustained by building peace within the community. This can be realized by bringing people together, listening to them and their ideas of peace and understanding them, and focusing on risk reduction and conflict-sensitive interventions. It is therefore crucial to build a platform like DSI for collective action with the Government in the lead. There is also a need to link humanitarian responses and development efforts to find a durable solution for IDPs.

Ethiopia has yet to sign the Kampala Convention, but joint initiatives such as these ones are steps in the right direction to address the needs of internally displaced people in the country. The initiative requires adequate finance for operationalization. No Government or donor financial pledges were made during the launch.