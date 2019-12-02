Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #20 | 18 Nov. – 01 Dec. 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Government of Ethiopia has released for the first time an Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis report in the country up to June 2020 during the Disaster Risk Management Technical Working Group (DRM TWG) meeting on 19 November 2019

• The Alert projects the number of food-insecure people in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse to increase to 8.5 million between February and June 2020

In this issue

Releases of first IPC analysis P.1

Launch of Durable Solutions Initiative for Ethiopia P.2

Unseasonable rain and desert locust P.2

Inadequate response to Metekel IDPs P.3

The personal story of IDPs from Afder zone, Somali region P.4

Humanitarian Funding update P.5.