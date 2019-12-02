02 Dec 2019

Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #20 | 18 Nov. – 01 Dec. 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 01 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.42 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Government of Ethiopia has released for the first time an Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis report in the country up to June 2020 during the Disaster Risk Management Technical Working Group (DRM TWG) meeting on 19 November 2019

• The Alert projects the number of food-insecure people in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse to increase to 8.5 million between February and June 2020

In this issue

Releases of first IPC analysis P.1
Launch of Durable Solutions Initiative for Ethiopia P.2
Unseasonable rain and desert locust P.2
Inadequate response to Metekel IDPs P.3
The personal story of IDPs from Afder zone, Somali region P.4
Humanitarian Funding update P.5.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.