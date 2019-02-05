05 Feb 2019

Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #2 | 21 January-03 February 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 03 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (376.09 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Building durable solutions through Climate Resilient WaSH programming: A showcase to HDN in Ethiopia

• The EHF allocates US$5 million for nutrition response in Kamachi and Dawa zones

• Regional Government and partners conduct IDPs assessment in Amhara region

• The Ethiopia Cash Working Group (ECWG) elected Technical Co-Chairs together with the Steering Committee.

• Government and Partners discuss the 2019 Ethiopia HNO/HRP

Building durable solutions through Climate Resilient WaSH programming: A showcase to HDN in Ethiopia

The recently signed phase II of the One WASH National Program (OWNP) put forth climate resilient interventions, setting an example for strengthening Humanitarian and Development Nexus (HDN) in Ethiopia. From a total budget of US$6.5 billion allocated for the second phase of the OWNP, $2 billion (38 per cent) is dedicated for climate resilient WaSH programs. This presents new opportunities for investments in systems that reduce vulnerability to climatic shocks and increased investments that build climate resilient communities in the drought-prone lowland areas. Consolidated Cash Account (CWA)-a pooled fund dedicated to areas hit by disasters, offers phase II of the OWNP flexibility to allocate resources in emergency operations. Such interventions are particularly crucial in countries like Ethiopia where droughts are expected to be more frequent and more severe due to climate change and needs associated with WaSH remaining high. Surface water and shallow wells are either temporary (during rainy season) or dry up during drought periods.

Poor performance of spring rains in Somali region for example, resulted in 95 per cent of water points drying up in April 2017. Water schemes that were still providing water during the dry season (only the 5 per cent) are all deep wells, calling for investments that address the underlying problems.

Only a small portion of humanitarian finances has been invested in long term durable solutions (only a fraction of the approximately $300 million since 2016 and less than 20 per cent of the total WaSH investment in 2018).

The One WASH National Programme (OWNP)-a harmonized sector-wide approach was created by the government of Ethiopia in response to the challenges of improving WaSH services throughout the country. The first phase of the programme (2014-2017) contributed significantly towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Some 8.7 million people gained access to water supply, 11 million people became Open Defecation Free, and 1,280 school wash facilities were constructed through CWA.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.