Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #19 | 2 Nov. – 20 Nov. 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• As confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpass 100,000-mark surveillance, testing and treatment scales down in various locations due to lack of or due to dwindling resources (testing kits).

• The humanitarian impact of the ongoing conflict between federal and Tigray regional forces is increasing as the days progress. Several thousands of people are reported displaced in Tigray fleeing conflict

• The total ‘top priority’ funding requirements to facilitate the minimum preparedness activities to response to the projected needs between November 2020 and January 2021 is US$ 96.9 million. Considering available resources, the outstanding requirements is $75.7 million

• The desert locust, coupled with flooding that has also destroyed crops as well as the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic, especially on the most vulnerable sections of society, threatens deepening food insecurity in the country.

• On 17 November, UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock announced the allocation of US$100 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) “to help people feed themselves in countries most at risk from the growing hunger epidemic caused by conflict, economic decline, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic”.

• Violent incidents, including attacks by armed groups and inter-communal clashes continue to be reported mainly in western and southern Oromia, eastern Benishangul Gumuz region and SNNPR, leading to casualties and displacements.

• Since October 2020, some 1,000 Ethiopian migrants returned to Ethiopia from the gulf states, mainly from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

• When we met Ato Amare Deresse (68), he was standing at the place where his house once stood. Now there are only ruins following recent flooding that impacted the entire community in the area.

• “I have nowhere to go,” he despaired “I hoped to live in this house I built with my hard-earned money until the day I die. My dream was crushed in one day. I am asking for support to rebuild my home and restore my hope,” he said.

• The Ethiopia 2020 humanitarian appeal is 59.8 per cent funded, including $187 million Government allocation.

FUNDING REQUIREMENTS

US$1.44 billion - Total COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 revised requirements

US$1.06 billion - Non-COVID-19 requirements

US$374.2 million - COVID-19 requirements