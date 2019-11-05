Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #18 | 21 Oct – 03 Nov. 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Federal Ministry of Agriculture (MOA), Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Desert Locust Control Organization for Eastern Africa (DLCO-EA) have called for immediate action to control a new Desert Locust infestation in the country.

• The swarms have produced hopper bands that have covered more than 174 square kilometers (in 56 woredas and 1085 kebeles) and are consuming approximately 8,700 metric tons of green vegetation every day.

The joint Government and partners needbased targeting exercise completed in October identified most vulnerable returnees and IDPs in six woredas of West Guji zone for a prioritized response.

• Amhara region launches a threemonth drought response plan for 126,000 foodinsecure people in four zones.

• The Amhara regional government requested the support from the Federal Government and partners to address the identified multisector needs

The National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) has dispatched food and non-food assistance to people displaced by unrest in Dodola Town of West Arsi zone and Sebeta Town in the outskirts of Addis Ababa.

• When the interethnic tensions flared in 2018, however, she became the victim of ethnic-based violence and attacks.

• “I had received several threats prior to the attack, but I believed that the community whom I trusted would rescue me in case of any unlawful acts.

However, I was wrong and it cost me a lot because my neighbors who came to my rescue were also attacked by the protestors,” said Menbero.

The 2019 HRP is 74 per cent funded, including contributions from the Government of Ethiopia for the food sector.

• Life-saving non-food sector programs remain underfunded

Desert locust infestation continues to threaten agricultural production in four regions

A Desert Locust infestation has been ravaging crop and pasture-land, as well as trees and other vegetation since June 2019 in parts of Afar, Amhara, Somali and Tigray regions. The swarms have produced hopper bands that have covered more than 174 square kilometers (in 56 woredas and 1085 kebeles) and are consuming approximately 8,700 metric tons of green vegetation every day. It is estimated that about 30 million hoppers can land on a onekilometer square area. The desert locust invasion is likely to cause innumerable loss of green vegetation and needs substantial support from all partners to undertake massive control and preventive measures according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

In Afar region, the Desert Locust is spreading to Gewane and Amibara woredas. Over 21,000 hectares (across 15 woredas) was aerially sprayed. The spread of Deseret locust is being contained in Raya Kobo and Habru woredas of the Amhara region via aerial spray and traditional methods of control. The same operations are being applied in Dewe Harewa woreda of the Oromo Special zone, Amhara region. In Somali region, a new wave of Desert Locust infestation was reported in Sitti and Fafan zones. Though the Federal and regional agriculture sector offices and the the Desert Locust Control Organization for Eastern Africa (DLCO-EA) are responding to the invasion, it is not yet under control. In Tigray region, Desert Locust infestation has been reported in the South, South East, East, and West zones.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture (MOA), the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and DLCO-EA have called for immediate action to control a new Desert Locust infestation in the country. Sani Redi, Agriculture Sector State Minister, Ministry of Agriculture called on development partners to support the Government’s efforts to control the invasion. According to FAO, at least US$900,000 is required to meet the resource gap in the Desert Locust intervention and control operation. Pastoralist and agro-pastoralist communities in affected areas have had poor food security and nutritional situation before the infestation.