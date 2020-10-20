Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #17 | 28 Sept. – 18 Oct. 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Ethiopia counts 89,137 cases nationwide. Meanwhile, the total recovery number increased to 42,649, while the death toll increased to 1,352.

The Government of Ethiopia is now gradually re-opening schools and has put in place prevention protocols for schools to strictly follow and monitor.

The Education Cluster urgently requires US$25 million to support safe school-re-opening. Essential supplies are needed to keep schools safe and operational during the pandemic

FUNDING REQUIREMENTS

US$1.44 billion Total COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 revised requirements

US$1.06 billion Non-COVID-19 requirements

US$374.2 million COVID-19 requirements

COVID-19 - Ethiopia updates

Very high case positivity rate seen in recent weeks

As of 18 October, Ethiopia counts 89,137 cases nationwide. Meanwhile, the total recovery number increased to 42,649, while the death toll increased to 1,352. At least 281 patients are currently receiving intensive care. Reports in recent weeks indicate higher positivity rate, indicating higher community transmission. Another explanation could also be the fact that testing is now targeting high-risk groups where positivity rate is likely to be higher. Overall, the country conducted 1.4 million sample tests. Ethiopia is still the fourth country in Africa with the highest case, next to South Africa, Morocco and Egypt.

Safe school re-opening

The Government of Ethiopia is now gradually re-opening schools and has put in place prevention protocols for schools to strictly follow and monitor. The Ministry of Education has also started training leaders, professionals and parents on safe school re-openings amidst the pandemic. The first training was delivered on 14 October in Adama city.

Meanwhile, the Education Cluster urgently requires US$25 million to support safe schoolre-opening. Essential supplies are needed to keep schools safe and operational during the pandemic, including masks, water supply, thermometers, detergents for cleaning, learning materials and teacher training support. The support requested will target the most vulnerable children from IDP settings, hosting communities, IDP returnees and migrants returning from other countries. Remote learning through radio and TV will continue being rolled out since school children will not be able to attend school daily due to space limitations. Without funding, 2.6 million targeted children will be impacted, particularly the most marginalized and most vulnerable children, including girls, children in pastoralist areas, and IDPs in camps and camp-like settings. Based on lessons learned from surveys conducted during this pandemic, without educational opportunities, girls particularly in such communities fall victim to child marriage and other forms of violence, while teenage pregnancies and child labor are on the rise. Children and communities will lose the gains made in education access and equity, expanding the gap in socio-economic equality. Lack of support to education is key factor driving people to poverty in the medium to long term.