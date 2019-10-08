Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #17 | 23 September – 06 October 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• On 30 September and on 3 October 2019, the interagency humanitarian evaluation steering group presented its evaluation findings on the drought response in Ethiopia (2015-2018) to members of the Ethiopia Humanitarian Country Team (EHCT).

• Based on the survey findings, the group put forth five key recommendation.

• “The rapidly disappearing arable land and the trees scattered across the mountain [due to climate change] face are a bittersweet reminder of what they have lost, and also a strong warning of what is to come.”

• “Following consecutive droughts in recent years, the scale of migration is nothing I have seen before; everyone is going without knowing if they will return.”

• “To mitigate the effects of drought, water conservation facilities will be constructed to harvest rainwater at the foot of the mountain overlooking the village, where water usually races down.

Instead of the water wasted as runoff, it will be collected, stored and used for watering the nursery and crops, especially during the dry season. Trapping the runoff will further reduce the risk of flooding and land degradation.”

• 2019 HRP 62.8 per cent funded as of 01 October 2019, including $537 million in international donor funding and $288 million in Government of Ethiopia funding.

• But critical, life-saving non-food sectors remain highly underfunded, least of which is the health sector (7 per cent).

The Inter-Agency Humanitarian Evaluation Steering Group Presented its Evaluation Findings on the 2015-2018 Drought Response in Ethiopia

On 30 September and on 3 October 2019, the inter-agency humanitarian evaluation steering group presented its evaluation findings on the drought response in Ethiopia (2015-2018) to members of the Ethiopia Humanitarian Country Team (EHCT).

Some of the major findings of the survey include, 1) while the drought responses were effective in many respects, key lessons from past similar surveys were not learnt and implemented. Hence, findings and recommendations continued to be similar over the years;

2) the needs assessments were weak and there was weak formal accountability to affected population; 3) there was sufficient early warning information available, but it did not lead to enough early action in terms of preventing negative effects of the droughts such as on livelihood; 4) there was little success in restoring livelihoods and strengthening resilience;

5) the responses were well coordinated, with some remaining space for improvement, including the fact that there were few national NGOs accessing funding and partaking in the responses and the need for improvement in the coordination between clusters and for enhanced strategic decision making in the EHCT forums.

Based on the evaluation findings, the group put forth five key recommendations, including 1) ensuring that lessons from surveys are learnt and reforms are implemented; 2) making the response more accountable, including through defining response priorities based on the severity of needs rather than status, type of shock or how recently people experienced it; 3) strengthening early action based on early warning, including through building Government capacity on emergency units in line ministries and anticipatory, unearmarked, multi-year funding from donors; 4) prioritizing resilience and support alternative livelihoods for pastoralists; and 5) further enhancing coordination and the OCHA-managed Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF).

Participants brainstormed on ways to operationalize the recommendations forwarded by the evaluation team. Moving forward, the team will present the evaluation findings to the InterAgency Standing Committee (IASC) results groups and to selected donors in October/November; as well as to the IASC OPAG, Emergency Directors, and ERC.