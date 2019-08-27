Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #14 | 12 – 26 August 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• The international community together with the host government celebrated the 2019 World Humanitarian Day in Ethiopia honoring the bravery and generosity of women in IDPhosting communities and frontline women aid workers.

• “I am a mother. I can’t afford to neglect my duty to help children in difficult circumstances,” says Ms. Aynatu Desta, a civil servant at Nedjo Town, West Wollega.

• My children also ask me to support the IDPs. They keep saying, “Who knows our fate, we could be faced with similar circumstances,” says Ms Zinash,

Dilla Town SNNP region

• “I gave a house to one displaced family. For over a year now, we have been sharing everything. Both husband and wife support me in farming and daily activities, including sowing, weeding and chopping firewood. We have been helping each other,” says Ms Felekech Tuke,

Bulle Hora, West Guji Zone, Oromia region.

• I don’t ever want such violence and hatred repeated in my country. I want every fellow Ethiopian to know that we are one.

Love and unity are what should characterize us as a nation,” Says Ms Tarikua Tadesse,

Dilla Town, Gedeo Zone, SNNP region

• “As a frontline humanitarian worker helping people to alleviate their suffering and seeing recovering mothers and children is the most rewarding part of my work,” says Ms Sinksar Simeneh, UNICEF.

• “The most challenging part of being a humanitarian worker is that you may not always be able to help those in need of your assistance,” Ms Hanna Aychiluhem, NRC

• “Seeing the smile that was once faint of a malnourished child happy and able to play and lead a normal life again makes me happiest about my job,” Ms. Millicent Lusigi, UNCHR.

• National Flood Taskforce issues mid-season (August-September) flood alert

The international humanitarian community together with the host government celebrated the 2019 World Humanitarian Day in Ethiopia honoring the bravery and generosity of women in IDP-hosting communities and frontline women aid workers who continue to take risks every day in order to provide aid to the people in need. The humanitarian community appreciated and thanked the contribution of several thousands of such women around the country who showed the true face of humanity, whose work was not recognized enough and whose stories were not told enough.

Mr. Zeynu Kemal, State Minister of Peace commended the international humanitarian agencies and their staff who have worked hard not only to address the needs of conflict affected community members in the country, but also to provide life-saving assistance to the hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia, South Sudan, Eritrea and other countries that we have welcomed in Ethiopia. “We value your support and our partnership. We look forward for your continued humanitarian but also for your increased support on recovery and resiliencebuilding endeavors,” said Mr. Zeinu.

Mr. Aeneas Chuma, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia said, “At the peak of the displacement crisis in 2018, and while we, humanitarian agencies, were still finding our way to places of displacement, these brave and generous women driven by their humanity, were already providing support and sharing what little they had. They shared their food, they gave water and they provided shelter to the displaced compatriots and fellow human beings. They are the ones who kept the affected people alive during those critical first few days and weeks following displacement”.