Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #14 | 11 - 23 August 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Ethiopia confirmed 40,671 COVID-19 cases, making it the country with the highest number of cases in East Africa, overtaking Kenya.

• Government and partners start providing cooked food to more than 2,700 returnees in quarantine centers.

FUNDING REQUIREMENTS

US$1.65 billion Total COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 revised requirement for the remainder of the year

US$1.14 billion Non-COVID-19 Requirement

US$506 million COVID-19 Requirement

COVID-19 - Ethiopia updates

Ethiopia registers 40,671 COVID-19 cases and 678 deaths, making it the country with the highest cases in East Africa

As of 23 August, Ethiopia confirmed 40,671 COVID-19 cases, making it the country with the highest number of cases in East Africa, overtaking Kenya (20,153 samples tested in the last 24 hours; 757,057 tests since March 2020). The country also registered 14,995 recoveries and 678 deaths as of the same date. Community transmission was the source of infection for at least 63 per cent of the confirmed cases; and 94 per cent of the cases were asymptomatic. Overall, the recovery rate is 37.1 per cent, the case fatality rate 1.7 per cent and the positivity rate 8.3 per cent. The number of daily testing capacity continued to increase throughout August, along with the number of cases detected.

Government and partners start providing cooked food to more than 2,700 returnees in quarantine centers

The National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) and the World Food Program (WFP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide cooked food for more than 2,700 migrant returnees currently in quarantine centers across the country, including 965 in Addis Ababa, 282 in Afar, 136 in Metema, 425 in Dire Dawa, 797 in Somali and 125 in Moyale. The returnee came in Ethiopia between 5 and 18 August 2020. Overall, more than 30,000 arrivals have been registered in Ethiopia since April 2020.

Some 108,800 IDPs in 10 sites identified for prioritized COVID-19 response

A recent analysis using WaSH, health, and shelter indicators highlighted that internally displaced people (IDPs) in 56 sites across the country live in overcrowded settings, making social distancing nearly impossible, and with inadequate hygiene facilities and access to health services. Displaced populations who live in communal settings tend to suffer disproportionately from poor health conditions due to the hardships of displacement that often lead to high malnutrition rates and other underlying health factors, making IDPs more susceptible to illnesses. Overcrowded living conditions are also known to increase exposure to GBV, particularly for women and girls.