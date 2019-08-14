14 Aug 2019

Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #13 | 29 July – 11 August 2019

In this issue

Some 3,000 IDPs HHs to be relocated P.1

An After Action Review (AAR) on Gedeo-Guji IDP response in Ethiopia P.2

China donates 9,000 metric tons of emergency food aid to Ethiopia P.2

2019 World Humanitarian Day in Ethiopia P.3

Humanity in action: A story of a host community woman supporting IDPs P.3

Humanitarian funding update P. 4

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Somali Region Disaster Prevention and Preparedness Bureau is due to implement the first phase its plan to relocate some 3,000 IDP households from Qoloji IDP settlement site to eight relocation woredas across the region.

  • The relocation plan requires some ETB 5.7 million (~US$200,000) to cover food, NFIs, cooking oil, fiber glass and transportation costs.

  • Government and humanitarian partners held an After Action Review workshop (AAR) to review and identify lessons from the coordination of the humanitarian response in Gedeo and West Guji zones.

  • On 02 August 2019, the Chinese Government donated 9,000 metric tons of rice and wheat to support people affected by drought as well as people displaced by intercommunal conflicts.

  • Ayantu Desta, a civil servant at Nedjo Woreda Transport Authority Office, sheltered several IDPs in her compound and allowed more than 3,000 IDPs to fetch water from her tap and covered high bill for more than six months.

  • “I am a mother. I can’t afford to neglect my duty to help children in difficult circumstances,” she says

Somali region to relocate nearly 3,000 IDP households in eight woredas across the region

The Somali Region Disaster Prevention and Preparedness Bureau (DPPB) is due to implement the first phase of its plan to relocate some 3,000 IDP households from Qoloji IDP settlement site to eight relocation woredas across the region. The relocation plan requires some ETB 5.7 million (~US$200,000) to cover food, NFIs, cooking oil, fiber glass and transportation costs, but no resources have been allocated yet.

From an estimated 1.2 million internally displaced persons in Somali region, over three quarters are conflict-induced IDPs. The Government return operation has already returned IDPs that had settled along the Somali-Oromia border to their respective areas of origin.

This relocation plan however targets IDPs who opted not to return back to Oromia region.
The Somali Regional Government is also conducting activities to encourage sustainable peace.
Prior to the implementation of the relocation plan, a team from the Ministry of Peace and the National Disaster Risk Management Commission carried out a preliminary assessment and confirmed that an overwhelming number of the IDPs decided to be relocated in Somali region rather than return to their places of origin.

An assessment carried out by a regional DPPB team in Qoloji camp classified IDPs according to the areas of their ancestors. The team also met with government officials and elders in the respective relocation areas. In parallel, the Government facilitated visits of IDPs to the relocation sites ahead of the planned transfer.

