Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #13 | 27 July – 11 August 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

In this issue

P.1 COVID-19 Ethiopia update

P.2 Flood alert amidst reports of heavy rains P.3 Cholera outbreak in South Omo zone P.4 Secondary displacement

P.5 Anticipatory Action

P.5 Saving livelihoods saves lives

P.6 World Humanitarian Day

P.7 HRP Funding update

COVID-19 - Ethiopia updates

Ethiopia COVID-19 cases reaches 24,175

Ethiopia saw a three-fold increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in July with 5,689 cases by end June compared to 15,810 cases as of the end of July. Concern over the likelihood of further spike is high given that 59 per cent of recent cases resulted through community transmission.

An overwhelming majority of the infected people were asymptomatic/did not show any symptom of the illness. According to the Government Emergency Operation Center (EOC), 85.6 per cent of the cases in the regions were asymptomatic and identified through screening in health centers. Men seem to be most affected (69 per cent of cases), and the age group of 15-24 years.

As of 11 August, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 24,175. Of the total caseload, 10,696 people have recovered, while 440 people have died. Overall, Ethiopia has conducted a total of 520,891 sample tests, which is less than 0.5 per cent of the population. Addis Ababa remains the epicenter of the pandemic.

The guideline that allows for people coming from abroad to quarantine at home upon presentation of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival, has been revised to the presentation of a negative COVID-19 test taken within five days prior to arrival.