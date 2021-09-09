Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #12 16 August – 5 September 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

EHF launched the 2021 second reserve allocation for a total amount of US$20 million to respond to new emerging critical needs and serve as a multiplier effect to scaleup the ongoing response in the northern part of the country, targeting IDPs and host communities and include to newly affected areas.

EHF has received a total of US$64.2 million in contributions from 11 donors since the beginning of the year.

EHF allocates US$20 million to respond to rising needs in northern Ethiopia

On 18 August, the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF) launched the 2021 second reserve allocation for a total amount of $20 million to provide an immediate humanitarian response to new emerging critical needs and serve as a multiplier effect to scale-up the ongoing response in the northern part of the country. This response will target IDPs and host communities and include newly affected areas. It will focus on the northern regions of Ethiopia, owing to the further deterioration of the humanitarian needs, increased access within Tigray and a spillover of the conflict dynamics in neighbouring regions of Afar and Amhara. This allocation will target immediate and life-saving activities in emergency shelter, camp coordination and management, health, nutrition, protection, and water, sanitation, and hygiene sectors.

In doing so, it will further support localization efforts and integration of protection, accountability, and gender considerations into programming. Noting the volatile context and access constraints, this allocation will also support flexible programming and strong collaboration and inclusion of national NGOs.

Since the beginning of the year, thanks to the contributions of 11 donors, the EHF has received a total of US$64.2 million. During the same period, the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund has allocated a total of US$46 million, exclusive of the recently launched second reserve allocation which will increase the total allocated amount to US$66 million. To date, funding has been allocated to the different regions in Ethiopia as follows: Tigray ($17.3m), Somali ($9.0m), Oromia ($4.1m), Benishangul Gumuz ($3.9m), Amhara ($3,7m), SNNP ($3.1m), Afar ($2.5m), Gambela ($0.8m), Dire Dawa ($0.7m), Sidama ($0.7m) and Addis Ababa ($17k). Urgent funding is required to continue supporting partners’ responses across the country as the current fund balance stands at only $2 million. Further information on the EHF is available on the CBPF Data Hub: https://cbpf.data.unocha.org/

In June 2020, the USG/ERC announced that the Ethiopian Humanitarian Country Team had been selected to receive a US$ 13 million allocation from the Central Emergency Response Fund’s (CERF) Underfunded Emergencies (UFE) window, to focus specifically on the Tigray Crisis (Northern Ethiopia Response, including areas in Afar and Amhara). The prioritization exercise identified five sectors to be targeted: $2.92M ES/NFI, $4M Health, $0.68M Protection, $4M Agriculture and $1.4M CCCM. UN recipient agencies are FAO, IOM, UNHCR, and WHO and in collaboration with international and national partners. This CERF UFE allocation will complement the ongoing interventions under the CERF Rapid Response allocation approved earlier in the year, as well as the projects in EHF’s Standard Allocation and the recently launched Reserve Allocation for the Northern Ethiopia Response.