Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue #12| 15 – 28 July 2019

Civil unrest that started on 18 July in Sidama zone of SNNP region led to the displacement of more than 900 people, mostly women and children.

The multiplicity of localized armed conflicts in Ethiopia is underpinning the need to adopt a ‘protection and conflict sensitive programming’ approach to avoid putting the affected population and aid personnel at risk (“do no harm”).

The Government of Ethiopia and humanitarian partners are conducting a needbased joint targeting in West Guji zone of Oromia region between 12-31 July 2019. A similar targeting exercise that took place in Gedeo zone of SNNP region between 29 May and 6 July 2019 identified a total of 94,000 returnees who should be prioritized for multisector response.

The National Disaster Risk Management Commission and UNDP launched a four-year project to support the recovery of 50,000 households affected by the Gedeo/West Guji inter-communal violence at a cost of US$20 million.

A joint Government– Humanitarian Partners’ National Flood Contingency Plan identified 1.3 projected to be affected by river and flash floods during the kiremt (June to September) rainy season. Out of these, some 331,373 people (25 per cent) are likely to be displaced.

Zinash, a resident of Dilla Town, SNNP region, had only little income when she generously started supporting IDPs since the onset of the Gedeo-Guji conflict in April 2018. “Humanity is supporting the affected population with what one can,” she says.

Giden, a 16-year-old IDP child and Asnaku, a 40-yearold woman who reside in Nedjo Town,

West Wollega zone do not want to go back to Kamashi (BGR) where they have lost their beloved family members, property and all belongings. They both wish to start a new life in Oromia region and hope that the Government provide them with the necessary support to make this a reality.

More than 900 people displaced due to ethnic violence in Sidama zone, SNNP region

Civil unrest that started on 18 July in Sidama zone of SNNP region resulted in the displacement of more than 900 non-Sidamas living in the region into Bore Woreda, Guji zone, Oromia region. The IDPs are currently sheltered in churches, mosques and host communities in Bore Woreda. The situation was particularly worse in Ulla, Chorne, and Bona Woredas of which share borders with Guji zone of Oromia region. A joint Governmenthumanitarian partners IDP site-level observation as of 23 July 2019 witnessed about 481 IDPs were registered in Bore Woreda, of which 457 live within an orthodox church (Bore Saint Mary Church) while 24 are in Bore mosques. About 50 children and 30 aged peoples are among these IDPs. IDPs expressed that they lost properties and some of them separated from their families during the unrest. Bore town is 10KM away from Ulla Woreda of Sidama zone and 205 KM away from Nagele town, the capital of Guji zone. The Guji zone Disaster Risk Management Office (DRMO) is providing maize, CSB++, and oil while the host community is also providing blankets and food. The DRMO mentioned that IDPs will be assisted until they return to their places of origin and but also noted the growing need for food, NFI, sanitation and health support.

Initially characterized by clashes between Sidama youths and security forces in protest of the announcement by the National Electoral Board of a delayed timeframe for holding a referendum on the issue of Sidama Statehood; the violence gradually took on an intercommunal character when non-Sidama owned properties were reportedly targeted for attack. Since 21 July, the region was put under a federal security forces-led command to restore law and order.