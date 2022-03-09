Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin | 8 March 2022

In this issue

P.1 Drought ravages lives and livelihoods in Oromia and Somali, South Western Ethiopia and SNNP Regions.

P.2 Insecurity and fuel shortages hampering humanitarian operations in BGR.

P.3 Reports of measles cases in Oromia, Somali and SNNP regions.

P.3. CCCM training for Amhara officials.

P.4 Human-interest story: “My family and friends would carry me on a wheelbarrow to go to school.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• The ongoing drought in the Horn of Africa is affecting close to 7 million in Ethiopia and is increasingly deteriorating the living conditions and livelihoods of affected communities in Oromia, Somali, South Western Ethiopia, and SNNP regions primarily.

• Over 1 million of people in 21 woredas of East and West Hararge in Oromia are living in dire condition where water tracking gap stands at 70 per cent, calling for an urgent need for additional 42 trucks in both zones.

• The drought situation in West Guji Zone of Oromia Region continues to have a severe impact and repercussions on the lives of affected communities, with over 27,000 children and 22,000 young women are facing serious protection concerns.

Drought ravages lives and livelihoods in parts of Southeastern Ethiopia

The current drought in the Horn of Africa, is affecting close to 7 million people in Ethiopia and worsening the living conditions of the affected communities in Oromia, Somali, South Western Ethiopia, and SNNP regions primarily. An emergency response is ongoing and is further required for at least the next five months to save lives and livelihoods and prevent further deterioration of an already extremely dire humanitarian situation with increasing protection concerns for which additional funding is urgently required.

Some 3.5 million people are facing the consequences of the drought in Oromia Region, including 1 million in East and West Hararge

In Oromia, the regional Government authorities finalized a drought response plan to address the needs of around 3.5 million people facing the consequences of the drought. This includes more than one million people in 21 woredas in East and West Hararge zones who are living in dire conditions with limited access to water supplies with a water trucking gap of 70 per cent and an urgent need for an additional 42 trucks in both zones. The drought conditions left some 334 schools (123 West Hararge and 211 East Hararge), accommodating over 300,000 students, without access to water supply, forcing the closure of some 40 schools in Hawi Gudina woreda. There are also reports of increasing livestock migration (about 377,000 from East Hararge and over 400,000 from West Hararge) and livestock deaths in both zones. The number of affected people is expected to increase and more families continue to migrate in search of water, pasture, and food. The seasonal Belg rain which was expected to start in mid-February is already delayed, further exacerbating the situation. Humanitarian partners are scaling-up the response in the affected areas, but more resources and increased partners presence need to be urgently mobilized to support the lifesaving response, avoid further loss of livestock and start rebuilding of livelihoods.