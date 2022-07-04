Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin | 4 July 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Between 17 and 20 May, the Humanitarian and Resilience Donor Group (HRDG), visited Amhara and Afar regions to see first-hand the humanitarian situation in conflict-affected areas.

In Eastern Amhara, the delegation met with affected communities and local authorities. They visited conflicted- affected Lay Sayda primary school in Wag Hamra and Woinye primary school in North Wello; Mersa primary hospital, and Atse Whua kebele in North Wello Zone and Kelem Meda kebele in South Wello Zone.