Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin | 31 January 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

• Ongoing hostilities in Benishangul Gumuz Region continues to affect the lives and livelihood of communities and to increase humanitarian needs. The conflict was contained in Metekel Zone since mid-2020, but has spread to Kamashi and Assosa zones, as well as to Mau Komo Special Woreda in recent months.

• Volatile security situation in East, West and Haro Guduru Wollega zones of Oromia Region is leading to displacement, including to neighboring Benishangul Gumuz Region. Field data indicates that more than 250,000 people in East and West Wollega zones require relief food assistance but the response so far is inadequate and has limited coverage.

• Very hot and dry weather conditions continued to be reported in Somali, most parts of SNNP and Sidama as well as across the lowlands of southern Oromia, particularly in Bale, East Bale, Borena,

Guji and West Guji zones.

• The impact of the drought on pastoralist and agropastoralist communities in eastern and southeastern Ethiopia continues to deepen. A recent needs assessment in East Hararge Zone (Oromia) indicated that some 627,000 people across 11 woredas require urgent water assistance.

• Like many of the IDPs in Ebinat Town, South Gonder Zone in Amhara Region, Fetsum came from Dahana Woreda in Wag Hemra Zone fleeing conflict in his area. A health officer by profession, he and his displaced colleagues have put their skills to good use in the IDP site